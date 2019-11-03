I have absolutely no idea how this hockey broadcaster kept a straight face.

On Saturday the Flyers hosted the Maple Leafs, naturally leading to Gritty-related shenanigans — but even then it’s difficult to be prepared for this. Kyle Bukauskas, a ringside analyst for Sportsnet and Hockey Night In Canada, was filling in fans about what was happening between period when Gritty struck.

First with a finger.

Then a caress.

And finally an all-out Silly String attack.

It’s further proof that Gritty is the best mascot in professional sports, even if he might be an elder God sent here for our destruction. The real star of this is Kyle, who somehow manages not only to deal with Gritty’s attack without laughing, but also expertly weaving his actions into his analysis.

“And on the back-end they’re without that grittiness ..” [While Gritty is stroking his face].

“Meanwhile Alain Vigneault remains very hands-on with his lineup.” [While Gritty is rubbing his hair].

Just masterful stuff.