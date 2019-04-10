The 2019 NHL playoffs are here, with 16 teams vying to hoist the Stanley Cup. The festivities begin April 10 and will be concluded in June.

The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Presidents Cup with 128 points, tying an NHL record with 62 wins. They own the top seed in the Atlantic and will battle the wild card 128 in the first round.

The defending champion Washington Capitals will begin their title defense as the Metropolitan Division champion, facing off against the wild card Columbus Blue Jackets in an Eastern Conference first-round matchup. Alex Ovechkin, the NHL’s leading goal scorer with his eighth 50-goal campaign, was a man possessed in last year’s Stanley Cup playoffs, scoring 15 goals in 24 games.

Last year’s playoff darlings, the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, this year are the third seed from the Pacific Division, after advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018, their first season.

Format

Eight teams in each conference make the playoffs, and will battle in best-of-seven series to determine champs from both the East and West. The top three finishers from each divisions qualify for the playoffs, as well as the best two record in each conference outside of that group as wild cards. Higher-seeded teams get home ice advantage regardless of record. All series, including the Stanley Cup Final, are in 2-2-1-1-1 format.

Teams

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Metropolitan Division

Wild cards

Carolina Panthers (99 points) Columbus Blue Jackets (98 points)

Western Conference

Pacific Division

Central Division

Wild cards

Television and streaming

The Stanley Cup playoffs will be televised in the U.S. across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA, and NHL Network, and CBS, SN and TVA Sports in Canada. Online streaming is available in the U.S. through NBC Sports Live Extra and fuboTV, and in Canada by CBC.

Bracket & schedule

All times ET

*if necessary

First round

Wednesday, April 10

Game 1: Colombus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. (USA)

Game 1: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 1: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. (NHL Network)

Game 1: Dallas at Nashville, 9:30 p.m. (USA)

Game 1: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Thursday, April 11

Game 1: Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 1: Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (USA)

Game 1: Colorado at Calgary, 10 p.m. (NBCSN)

Friday, April 12

Game 2: Colombus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. (CNBC)

Game 2: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 2: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m. (CNBC)

Game 2: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Saturday, April 13

Game 2: Carolina at Washington, 3 p.m. (NBC)

Game 2: Dallas at Nashville, 6 p.m. (CNBC)

Game 2: Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Game 2: Colorado at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Sunday, April 14

Game 3: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. (NBC)

Game 3: Tampa Bay at Colombus, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 3: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. (CNBC)

Game 3: San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m. (NBCSN)

Monday, April 15

Game 3: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 3: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m. (CNBC)

Game 3: Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 3: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m. (CNBC)

Tuesday, April 16

Game 4: Tampa Bay at Colombus, 7 p.m. (CNBC)

Game 4: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 4: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. (CNBC)

Game 4: San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Wednesday, April 17

Game 4: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 4: Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m. (USA)

Game 4: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m. (NBCSN)

Thursday, April 18

Game 4: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m. (CNBC)

Game 5*: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, TBD

Game 5*: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD

Game 5*: Vegas at San Jose, TBD

Friday, April 19

Game 5*: Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 5*: Colorado at Calgary, TBD

Game 5*: Colombus at Tampa Bay, TBD

Saturday, April 20

Game 5*: Carolina at Washington, TBD

Game 6*: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBD

Game 5*: Dallas at Nashville, TBD

Game 6*: Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBD

Sunday, April 21

Game 6*: Calgary at Colorado, TBD

Game 6*: Tampa Bay at Colombus, TBD

Game 6*: Boston at Toronto, TBD

Game 6*: San Jose at Vegas, TBD

Monday, April 22

Game 6*: Nashville at Dallas, TBD

Game 7*: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, TBD

Game 7*: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD

Game 6*: Washington at Carolina, TBD



Tuesday, April 23

Game 7*: Colorado at Calgary, TBD

Game 7*: Colombus at Tampa Bay, TBD

Game 7*: Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 7*: Vegas at San Jose, TBD

Wednesday, April 24

Game 7*: Dallas at Nashville, TBD

Game 7*: Carolina at Washington, TBD