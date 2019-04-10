The 2019 NHL playoffs are here, with 16 teams vying to hoist the Stanley Cup. The festivities begin April 10 and will be concluded in June.
The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Presidents Cup with 128 points, tying an NHL record with 62 wins. They own the top seed in the Atlantic and will battle the wild card 128 in the first round.
The defending champion Washington Capitals will begin their title defense as the Metropolitan Division champion, facing off against the wild card Columbus Blue Jackets in an Eastern Conference first-round matchup. Alex Ovechkin, the NHL’s leading goal scorer with his eighth 50-goal campaign, was a man possessed in last year’s Stanley Cup playoffs, scoring 15 goals in 24 games.
Last year’s playoff darlings, the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, this year are the third seed from the Pacific Division, after advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018, their first season.
Format
Eight teams in each conference make the playoffs, and will battle in best-of-seven series to determine champs from both the East and West. The top three finishers from each divisions qualify for the playoffs, as well as the best two record in each conference outside of that group as wild cards. Higher-seeded teams get home ice advantage regardless of record. All series, including the Stanley Cup Final, are in 2-2-1-1-1 format.
Teams
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
- Tampa Bay Lightning (128 points)
- Boston Bruins (107 points)
- Toronto Maple Leafs (100 points)
Metropolitan Division
- Washington Capitals (104 points)
- New York Islanders (103 points)
- Pittsburgh Penguins (100 points)
Wild cards
- Carolina Panthers (99 points)
- Columbus Blue Jackets (98 points)
Western Conference
Pacific Division
- Calgary Flames (107 points)
- San Jose Sharks (101 points)
- Vegas Golden Knights (93 points)
Central Division
- Nashville Predators (100 points)
- Winnipeg Jets (99 points)
- St. Louis Blues (99 points)
Wild cards
- Dallas Stars (93 points)
- Colorado Avalanche (90 points)
Television and streaming
The Stanley Cup playoffs will be televised in the U.S. across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA, and NHL Network, and CBS, SN and TVA Sports in Canada. Online streaming is available in the U.S. through NBC Sports Live Extra and fuboTV, and in Canada by CBC.
Bracket & schedule
All times ET
*if necessary
First round
Wednesday, April 10
Game 1: Colombus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. (USA)
Game 1: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Game 1: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. (NHL Network)
Game 1: Dallas at Nashville, 9:30 p.m. (USA)
Game 1: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Thursday, April 11
Game 1: Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)
Game 1: Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (USA)
Game 1: Colorado at Calgary, 10 p.m. (NBCSN)
Friday, April 12
Game 2: Colombus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. (CNBC)
Game 2: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Game 2: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m. (CNBC)
Game 2: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Saturday, April 13
Game 2: Carolina at Washington, 3 p.m. (NBC)
Game 2: Dallas at Nashville, 6 p.m. (CNBC)
Game 2: Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Game 2: Colorado at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Sunday, April 14
Game 3: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. (NBC)
Game 3: Tampa Bay at Colombus, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)
Game 3: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. (CNBC)
Game 3: San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m. (NBCSN)
Monday, April 15
Game 3: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)
Game 3: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m. (CNBC)
Game 3: Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Game 3: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m. (CNBC)
Tuesday, April 16
Game 4: Tampa Bay at Colombus, 7 p.m. (CNBC)
Game 4: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Game 4: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. (CNBC)
Game 4: San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Wednesday, April 17
Game 4: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)
Game 4: Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m. (USA)
Game 4: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m. (NBCSN)
Thursday, April 18
Game 4: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m. (CNBC)
Game 5*: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, TBD
Game 5*: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD
Game 5*: Vegas at San Jose, TBD
Friday, April 19
Game 5*: Toronto at Boston, TBD
Game 5*: Colorado at Calgary, TBD
Game 5*: Colombus at Tampa Bay, TBD
Saturday, April 20
Game 5*: Carolina at Washington, TBD
Game 6*: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBD
Game 5*: Dallas at Nashville, TBD
Game 6*: Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBD
Sunday, April 21
Game 6*: Calgary at Colorado, TBD
Game 6*: Tampa Bay at Colombus, TBD
Game 6*: Boston at Toronto, TBD
Game 6*: San Jose at Vegas, TBD
Monday, April 22
Game 6*: Nashville at Dallas, TBD
Game 7*: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, TBD
Game 7*: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBD
Game 6*: Washington at Carolina, TBD
Tuesday, April 23
Game 7*: Colorado at Calgary, TBD
Game 7*: Colombus at Tampa Bay, TBD
Game 7*: Toronto at Boston, TBD
Game 7*: Vegas at San Jose, TBD
Wednesday, April 24
Game 7*: Dallas at Nashville, TBD
Game 7*: Carolina at Washington, TBD