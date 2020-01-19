Paul Stastny picking his teeth up off the ice was just as gross as it sounds

Paul Stastny had a night on Saturday — and by “night,” I mean “he ended up having to pick his teeth up off the ice.” Consider this your warning before watching the video below.

Stastny took a puck to the face in overtime last night against the Canadiens and play was stopped immediately. I’ve seen enough hockey to know that when play is stopped something seriously bad has happened, and this was just nasty with a capital “N.”

I can’t say I really blame the announce team for Hockey Night in Canada simply saying “he’s picking his teeth .... oh, he’s picking up his teeth.” It’s not really something that requires a flowery turn of phrase, or a flourish. Picking up teeth is grotesque enough in its own right without need embellishment.

My goodness this was horrible though.