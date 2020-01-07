This kid wanted a Maple Leafs cake for his birthday and got one for packaged meat instead

An eight-year-old boy in Quebec was looking forward to celebrating his birthday with a cake with the favorite team’s logo on it. Unfortunately he got this instead.

Donc Jacob demandait un gâteau des Maple Leafs de Toronto pour son anniversaire. La pâtissière bien sur a été sur Google... Posted by Tania Levesque on Saturday, January 4, 2020

Rather than the logo being that of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL, instead the family opened the box to see the logo for Maple Leaf Foods — a Toronto-based company which largely specialized in pre-packaged lunch meat.

Now, as an adult I can safely say most cold cuts excite me more than sports teams, but for a kid I totally get it. Jacob’s mom Tania explained the family had “a good laugh” over the cake, telling the CBC that the kids at her son’s birthday party were a little confused by it all, “they don’t know anything about cold cuts,” she said.

This story might have had a bizarre beginning, but an exceedingly happy ending. Seeing photos of the cake go viral, Maple Leaf Foods are now sending the family to a Maple Leafs game ... and also stocking them up with plenty of cold cuts.

Sorry to see that Jacob was disappointed with his cake, but we're giving him something that will turn his thumbs UP! We're sending Jacob and his family to @MapleLeafs game and we're going to fuel them with delicious @mapleleaf products! https://t.co/dUERwvOKAU @ColinnHarris — Maple Leaf Foods (@MapleLeafFoods) January 6, 2020

Free meat is the best meat.