Gritty cleared of assault by Philadelphia police

Any hopes we had for 2020 being less-weird than 2019 evaporated in January when news broke that a teenager alleged that Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, assaulted him at a meet-and-greet session.

On Monday the Philadelphia police department announced they were not pursuing charges against the googly-eyed mascot, saying the assault allegations were unfounded. It means that, for now, Gritty’s reign of terror will continue unabated.

Chris Greenwell, a Flyers season ticket holder at the center of the incident, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that following a photo session in November his 13-year-old son tapped Gritty on the head, which prompted the mascot to turn around and punch him in the back “as hard as he could.” Philadelphia police opened an investigation, but ultimately the South Detective Division didn’t find any evidence of wrongdoing by Gritty.

The Flyers released a statement Monday:

“We are pleased that the Philadelphia Police Department concluded there was no merit to the alleged claim. The police department’s statement confirms our thorough internal investigation that found no evidence of the described actions ever having taken place.”

There has not been a follow-up statement from Gritty’s accusers at this time. It’s possible civil charges could be pursued, but for now Gritty is free to continue terrorizing people in a safer, sanctioned way.