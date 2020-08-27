NHL cancels Thursday playoff games to stand in solidarity for racial equality

Players in the NBA and WNBA took unprecedented action Wednesday by striking to protest police violence and racial discrimination. Now, a day later the NHL is following suit — postponing playoff games on Thursday night to move the focus to human rights and Black Lives Matter.

Initial rumors of postponement were confirmed by Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks, who is co-head of the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA). In a tweet he confirmed that the HDA had formally asked the NHL to cancel the Thursday night playoff slate.

“We the @TheOfficialHDA have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today. We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.”

The move means that Game 3 of Flyers vs. Islanders and Golden Knights vs. Canucks, will need to be made up. At this time there is no official word when these games will be played, or how the postponement will be made up in the schedule.

This action comes less than a week removed from the shooting a Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old man who was shot seven times in the back by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in front of his children. Blake remains hospitalized, with his father saying his son is paralyzed from the waist down.

Protests continue to happen in Kenosha, and across the country as people demand police reform and accountability following shootings, particularly the disproportionate amount that involve Black people.

Founded in June of 2020, the Hockey Diversity Alliance seeks to “eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey.” It aims to not only improve race relations in hockey now, but clean up the sport for future generations to ensure the sport is more accessible and inclusive to everyone.