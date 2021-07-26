Help us name our new Seattle Kraken community

Hello Seattle! You may have heard about us — the sport with the ice and the frozen rubber disk, guys with no front teeth, gratuitous punching, and weird phrases like wheel, snipe, and celly. NHL hockey is officially in Washington!

To celebrate the forming of the Seattle Kraken and to kick off the 2021-22 season, we need your help. SB Nation is launching a brand new Kraken community and we want Seattle fans to name it. Below you will find the three options we have selected: Monsters of Uptown, Davy Jones’ Locker Room, and Sound Guarding. Please choose what speaks to you, what inspires you to want to click and article and boo Gary Bettman. If you have a suggestion, we’re taking those too!

Loading…

I’m so excited to bring original, creative, and thoughtful hockey analysis to this brand new market, we’re going to have a lot of fun together.

-Steph Driver, Editorial Manager for SB Nation NHL communities