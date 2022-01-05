This sassy NHL ref is going viral for all the right reasons

There’s a school of thought that referees are best heard, but not seen. That their only role should be to enforce the rules, not turn themselves into a spectacle. Everything flies out the window when it comes to the NHL’s enthusiasm king, Wes McCauley.

No one does it quite like Wes McCauley. pic.twitter.com/ZVno8a99jf — NHL (@NHL) January 5, 2022

McCauley’s delivery on “five minutes each ... for fighting” is utter perfection. Here’s a dude who knows how to play up the moment and make it so much more than just a hockey fight. It’s the biggest reason McCauley has become universally loved. Seriously, try to find anyone saying anything negative about McCauley — it just doesn’t exist.

While he’s been refereeing since 2003, it’s only recently people have began taking notice of just how phenomenal his refereeing is. In April he hit us with a pair of incredible moments that made everyone fall in love.

Wes McCauley is feeling it in the early goings of BOS/WSH pic.twitter.com/CEOhPLhukW — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 11, 2021

Now McCauley is back with his “five for fighting” and reminding us to love him once again. Every sport needs an animated ref, I mean, who could forget Ron Cherry?

We need more delightful refs.