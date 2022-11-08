Ryan Reynolds is trying to buy the Ottawa Senators, and we need this to happen

While it’s true that all sports owners are bad, Ryan Reynolds could change that. Deadpool himself is looking to purchase the Ottawa Senators, which went up for sale earlier this month. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Reynolds confirmed he’s looking to form a group to buy the NHL team.

“The Ottawa Senators .... yeah, I am trying to do that. It’s very expensive, so I need a partner with really deep pockets. It’s called a consortium, when you form a group to buy an entity, and it’s such a fancy way of saying, ‘I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy,’ and if that doesn’t happen I’ll buy a U.S. senator which everyone can afford.”

Normally I loathe the vapid celebrity worship people indulge in too often, but I’ll make an exception for Ryan Reynolds, the same way I’ll forgive him for Green Lantern — though I promise that wasn’t easy to get past.

At this point Reynolds is as much a business mogul as an actor. He owns his own gin brand, he has his own cell phone company (which is just bananas if you think about it too much), and he’s already a team owner, buying Welsh soccer team Wrexham FC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney. What’s adding the Senators to the list?

At the very least it would be fun as hell, and the Senators’ current colors are already basically Deadpool, so the synergy is already built in.

Also, speaking of Senators — go vote.