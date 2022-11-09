Tier listing every 2022 NHL Reverse Retro jersey

In October, the NHL released the “Reverse Retro” jerseys for every NHL team this year. This comes two years after the initial release of the Reverse Retro jersey line, and every NHL team will wear the jersey between two and eight times during the season.

NHL 23 now has the Reverse Retro jersey in the game, and with the jerseys in the game, I decided to once again make a tier list.

S Tier: I’m buying this with expedited shipping and wearing it

Florida Panthers

These jerseys are a throwback to the stick and palm logo that was debuted in the ‘90s and the baby blue that was released in 2009. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: you put baby blue on a jersey, you’re cooking with gas almost immediately. The sun and the stick with the palm tree scream Florida as well. I’m putting this in the cart immediately.

Anaheim Ducks

I mean, it’s the Mighty Ducks. ‘Nuff said.

San Jose Sharks

Just an overall great looking design. The white, yellow and teal work so well together in homage to the 1974 California Golden Seals, and the Sharks logo isn’t outrageous. I’d wear this in a heartbeat.

Montreal Canadiens

Like I said: baby blue never fails. The Canadiens know this too.

Boston Bruins

BIG. BEAR. IS. BACK.

A Tier: Might not be the top tier, but I’d absolutely wear these

Arizona Coyotes

I’m a big fan of the distorted looking coyote on the jersey, and the desert design at the bottom. The two different shades of red and orange also work really well here, kind of a smoky vibe. I dig it.

Las Vegas Golden Knights

I mean this is just a really cool jersey. The ‘Vegas’ going diagonally down the jersey is a fun twist, and black, gold and red rarely miss together. I’d absolutely wear this.

St. Louis Blues

Once again: baby blue doesn’t miss. The yellow and baby blue combination is really cool, and I really like the bigger note in this design. The St. Louis font is smaller than the Blues one, but overall, I’d wear this any day of the week.

B Tier: I’d wear it, but it might not be my first choice off the rack

Seattle Kraken

Objectively, these jerseys are just pretty good. The Kraken’s colors just naturally work together well, and the logo is pretty sick. I get the cummerbund concerns, but the stripes near the bottom are more annoying to me.

Buffalo Sabres

Much like the Bruins, if you put a big animal on the jersey, I’ll probably wear it. The red and black goathead jersey is the one people wanted (they got it anyway), but this one is still pretty cool.

Vancouver Canucks

I don’t know why this works, but it does. The logo on the jersey is almost comical, and it’s a very black-dominated jersey, but it just works. Not the best, but a really solid one.

New York Islanders

The only reason this jersey isn’t in a tier above the one it’s in now, is because the navy blue with that logo just doesn’t work for me. The logo itself is awesome and really nails the throwback vibe. Just wish the jersey would’ve been white with navy blue.

Los Angeles Kings

I mean, it’s fine. The crown on the front is cool, and the white background works. But nothing really stands out. Maybe that’s a good thing?

New Jersey Devils

Ok I’ll admit it: the logo is doing a lot of heavy lifting here. The jersey itself looks kinda simple, but I do like the yellow, navy blue and red combo. However, that logo is just so good.

Minnesota Wild

The logo itself is awesome. The wild animal and the trees within the animal just make too much sense, and the shooting star eye is awesome. However, green, yellow and white just are an odd color combo to me, and the scheme itself is kinda basic. I’d still wear it though.

C Tier: I’d wear it if I were forced to

New York Rangers

I mean, they’re really simple and basic, with nothing really happening on the front. But the logo is cool, so they get points for that.

Carolina Hurricanes

Again, very simple, just with the hurricane warning logo on the bottom. It’s passable.

Pittsburgh Penguins

It’s simply, fine. The robo penguin is back, but nothing else really makes this stand out.

Colorado Avalanche

They got the state flag design in here, which is pretty sweet. But nothing much else is happening here.

Columbus Blue Jackets

It’s fine. The blue and black work, and once again the homage to the state flag is cool, but that already existed on the jerseys. Overall it’s just ok.

Winnipeg Jets

I mean it kinda looks like the New York Jets logo, and nothing much else is happening on the jersey itself. But the logo is fine so it passes.

Ottawa Senators

These are just ok. The numbers are bigger than most other jerseys, but there’s not much happening here.

D Tier: Wouldn’t wear 99% of the time, but there is that 1% still...

Dallas Stars

Man, nothing much is really happening here. The colors are cool, but the logo is still pretty boring.

Nashville Predators

This is almost a carbon copy of the current jerseys, but I like the big sabertooth tiger on the logo. So it’s fine I guess.

Edmonton Oilers

I’m not really sure why, but the logo is just kinda goofy to me. Outside of that, it’s just fine.

Calgary Flames

What’s with the horizontal stripe man? Why would they go with this verse?

Chicago Blackhawks

(/shrugs)

Detroit Red Wings

“Hey Chicago, can we copy your homework?”

“Yeah just don’t make it obvious.”

F Tier: No shot I wear this out or in private, kill it with fire

Tampa Bay Lightning

Yuck.

Philadelphia Flyers

These are almost a carbon copy of their actual jerseys. Like, LITERALLY a copy-paste. Come on, man. Be creative!

Washington Capitals

This logo and color scheme just does not work at all on a black jersey. Gotta go back to the drawing board and try again.

Toronto Maple Leafs

See: Philadelphia Flyers