Marshawn Lynch doing Zamboni donuts is everything good in this world

Marshawn Lynch is living his best life in retirement, and that includes buying a part of the Seattle Kraken and celebrating with Zamboni donuts.

Now that this has been made public, I can finally share this video of Marshawn wheeling a Zamboni at the Kraken practice facility. What a legend. https://t.co/MZLDnqdcsO pic.twitter.com/PmVewcE1tm — Brian Cobb (@brianrcobb) April 18, 2022

It was announced Monday morning that Lynch and musician Macklemore had become minority owners of the Seattle Kraken, and with that comes all sorts of perks — like using the Zamboni whenever you want.

This is the only zam cam #content I approve of, lmao!

Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch has officially joined the @SeattleKraken ownership group! Artist Macklemore has also joined as a minority owner. #SEAKraken @LockedOnKraken @LockedOnNetwork #SportsBiz pic.twitter.com/l2VLhaVCvo — Erica L. Ayala (Eye-Yah-La) (@elindsay08) April 18, 2022

Wearing a custom jersey, Beast Mode was having the time of his life on the ice whipping that Zamboni around like he was in Fast and the Furious. I also didn’t realize the Kraken had a Starbucks-branded Zamboni until right now, which feels like the proper corporate nightmare for a Seattle-based team — but more importantly they now have Lynch on board.

It’s unclear how much of the Kraken that Marshawn actually owns, but I also don’t know if that’s really important. So long as we get plenty on involvement from him, we could be in for the most special sports ownership in a long time. Just keep him away from the Zamboni between periods, because I’m not so sure his technique creates a properly maintained playing surface.