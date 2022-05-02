Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022: Schedule and TV times for first round in NHL postseason

The 2022 NHL playoffs are set to begin with the Tampa Bay Lightning looking to three-peat. The Lightning draw the Toronto Maple Leafs in round one after finishing the regular season tied for the fifth-most points in the Eastern Conference. The NHL hasn’t seen a franchise win the Stanley Cup in three consecutive seasons since the New York Islanders won four titles in a row in the early ‘80s.

Four teams have better odds than Tampa Bay to win the Stanley Cup entering the playoffs, according to DraftKings. The Colorado Avalanche are the betting favorites after finishing the regular season with 119 points, the most in the Western Conference. The Florida Panthers are the favorites in the East after finishing with a league-best 122 points. The Panthers are led by a dynamic offense featuring Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov, and Sam Reinhart.

We’ll lay out the format and schedule for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs below.

2022 NHL Playoffs format

The Stanley Cup playoffs feature a best-of-7 series in each round with a 2–2–1–1–1 format. Here’s how the playoffs work, via NHL.com:

The top three teams in each division will make up the first 12 teams in the playoffs. The remaining four spots will be filled by the next two highest-placed finishers in each conference, based on regular-season record and regardless of division. In the First Round, the division winner with the best record in each conference will be matched against the wild card with the lesser record; the wild card with the better record will play the other division winner. The teams finishing second and third in each division will meet in the First Round within the bracket headed by their respective division winner. First-round winners within each bracket play one another in the Second Round to determine the four participants in the Conference Finals. Home-ice advantage through the first two rounds goes to the team that placed higher in the regular-season standings. In the Conference Final and Stanley Cup Final, home-ice advantage goes to the team that had the better regular-season record, regardless of the teams’ final standing in their respective divisions.

2022 NHL Playoffs schedule

Game 1: Monday, May 2 Boston at Carolina, 7:00 p.m., ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 Boston at Carolina, 7:00 p.m., ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 3: Friday, May 6 Carolina at Boston, 7:00 p.m., TNT, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 Carolina at Boston, 12:30 p.m., ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Game 5: * Tuesday, May 10, Boston at Carolina TBD

Game 6: * Thursday, May 12, Carolina at Boston TBD

Game 7: * Saturday, May 14, Boston at Carolina TBD

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs playoffs schedule

Game 1: Monday, May 2, 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, ESPN2, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4, 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto ESPN2, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Game 3: Friday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA

Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 7 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA

* Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 TBD Tampa Bay at Toronto TBD

* Game 6: Thursday, May 12 TBD Toronto at Tampa Bay TBD

* Game 7: Saturday, May 14 TBD Tampa Bay at Toronto TBD

Game 1: Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh vs. New York, 7:00 p.m., ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 2: Thursday, May 5: Pittsburgh vs. New York, 7:00 p.m., TNT, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 3: Saturday, May 7: New York vs. Pittsburgh, 7:00 p.m., TNT, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Game 4: Monday, May 9: New York vs. Pittsburgh, 7:00 p.m., ESPN, SN1, TVA Sports

* Game 5: Wednesday, May 11: Pittsburgh vs. New York TBD

* Game 6: Friday, May 13: New York vs. Pittsburgh TBD

* Game 7: Sunday, May 15: Pittsburgh vs. New York TBD

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers playoffs schedule

Tuesday, May 3: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2, SN360, TVA Sports

Thursday, May 5: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m., TBS, SN360, TVA Sports

Saturday, May 7: Florida at Washington, 1 p.m., ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Monday, May 9: Florida at Washington, 7 p.m., TBS, SN1, TVA Sports

* Wednesday, May 11: Washington at Florida TBD

* Friday, May 13: Florida at Washington TBD

* Sunday, May 15: Washington at Florida TBD

Game 1: Monday, May 2, 9:30 p.m. St. Louis vs. Minnesota, ESPN, SN360, TVA

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4, 9:30 p.m. St. Louis vs. Minnesota ESPN, SN360, TVA

Game 3: Friday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. St. Louis TNT, SN360, TVA

Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 4:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. St. Louis TBS, SN360, TVA

* Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 TBD St. Louis vs. Minnesota TBD

* Game 6: Thursday, May 12 TBD Minnesota vs. St. Louis TBD

* Game 7: Saturday, May 14 TBD St. Louis vs. Minnesota TBD

Game 1: Monday, May 2, 10:00 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton, ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4, 10:00 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVA Game 3: Friday, May 6, 10:00 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 10:00 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS, SN, CBC, TVA

* Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 TBD Los Angeles at Edmonton TBD

* Game 6: Thursday, May 12 TBD Edmonton at Los Angeles TBD

* Game 7: Saturday, May 14 TBD Los Angeles at Edmonton TBD

Game 1: Tuesday, May 3: Nashville vs. Colorado, 9:30 p.m., ESPN, SNE, SN360, TVA

Game 2: Thursday, May 5: Nashville vs. Colorado, 9:30 p.m., TNT, SNE, SN360, TVA

Game 3: Saturday, May 7: Colorado vs. Nashville, 4:30 p.m., TNT, Sportsnet, TVA

Game 4: Monday, May 9: Colorado vs. Nashville, 9:30 p.m., ESPN, SN1, TVA

* Game 5: Wednesday, May 11: Nashville vs. Colorado TBD

* Game 6: Friday, May 13: Colorado vs. Nashville TBD

* Game 7: Sunday, May 15: Nashville vs. Colorado TBD

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames playoffs schedule (all times ET)

Game 1: Tuesday, May 3: Dallas vs. Calgary, 10:00 p.m., ESPN2, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA

Game 2: Thursday, May 5: Dallas vs. Calgary, 10:00 p.m., TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA

Game 3: Saturday, May 7: Calgary vs. Dallas, 9:30 p.m., TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA

Game 4: Monday, May 9: Calgary vs. Dallas, 9:30 p.m., TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA

* Game 5: Wednesday, May 11: Dallas vs. Calgary TBD

* Game 6: Friday, May 13: Calgary vs. Dallas TBD

* Game 7: Sunday, May 15: Dallas vs. Calgary TBD