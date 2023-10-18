Connor McDavid put Nashville in the spin cycle

It is not even Halloween, but we might already have the Goal of the Year in the NHL.

The Edmonton Oilers blasted the Nashville Predators 6-1 on Tuesday night, putting four in the net in the first period en route to the victory. All-Everything center Connor McDavid notched a goal and an assist in the win, and his first period goal still has our heads spinning.

Literally.

What in the world, indeed. Let’s just pause this clip here, shall we:

This is not exactly a “caught in 4K” moment but you are telling me that McDavid, down on the ice and with his back to the goal, manages to spin back around, collect the loose puck, and smoothly score the fourth goal of the period?

I may never understand how he pulled this off. I’m dizzy just watching this.

Maybe I should get that checked out or something.