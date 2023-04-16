NHL Playoffs 2023: Bracket, start dates, TV times, and matchups for first round

This has been a legendary and historic NHL season. The Boston Bruins became the winningest regular season team of all time, while Connor McDavid transcended his own consistent dominance to become the first player to register 150+ points since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.

These 2022-23 Stanley Cup Playoffs are the end of an era too. This is the first time since 2007-08 that the playoffs won’t feature Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin, with the Penguins and Capitals getting squeezed out in the Metropolitan Division.

Obviously, the Bruins are the odds-on favorite to hoist the cup this year, but lest we forget how unpredictable playoff hockey can be. A year ago, the 58-win Florida Panthers looked unstoppable, before getting bounced 4-0 by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Boston will hope to avoid the same fate and push away the mammoth weight of expectation on their shoulders.

Eastern Conference matchups

Monday, April 17

New York Islanders (WC1) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (1): 7 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Florida Panthers (WC2) vs. Boston Bruins (1): 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Tuesday, April 18

New York Rangers (3) vs. New Jersey Devils (2): 7 p.m. ET — TBS

Tampa Bay Lightning (3) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2): 7:30 p.m ET. — ESPN

Western Conference matchups

Monday, April 17

Minnesota Wild (3) vs. Dallas Stars (1): 9:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Los Angeles Kings (3) vs. Edmonton Oilers (2) 10 p.m. ET — ESPN

Tuesday, April 18

Winnipeg Jets (WC2) vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights (1): 9:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Seattle Kraken (WC1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (1): 10 p.m. ET — ESPN

