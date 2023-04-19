 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Winnipeg Jets player took skate to face, needed 75 stitches, and kept playing

Hockey players are DIFFERENT.

By James Dator
Hockey players are a different breed when it comes to playing through the pain. On Tuesday night Morgan Barron of the Winnipeg Jets took this to the extreme, after he was brutally cut in a collision on the ice.

Barron was crashing the net in the first period when he was shoved from behind. It wasn’t a dirty play, just a routine hockey moment — but it happened at the worst possible time as his face was pushed directly into the skate of goalie Laurent Brossoit. You can see the moment better in this close up video, and yes, as you’d expect, this is graphic.

The went about as well as you could hope for a major cut to the face with a skate. The majority of the cut was on the forehead and side of the head, narrowly missing Barron’s eye. He left the ice and needed an astonish 75 STITCHES to close the wound.

For most of us that would be enough to take a week off work, but Barron had returned by the start of the second period. He went on to play the rest of the game wearing a full cage mask — and recorded three shots on goal.

Only hockey players and rugby players have this brand of toughness and lack of self-care rolled into one — but it’s damn impressive.

