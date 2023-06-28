2023 NHL Mock Draft: Connor Bedard is the can’t-miss talent leading the class

There will be zero surprises in the 2023 NHL Draft until the fourth pick. That is basically locked in stone. Throughout this entire process we’ve known Connor Bedard will be the No. 1 pick, and nothing in a million years will change that.

Why? Because he’s just that good. There is Victor Wembanyama levels of hype to his game, or if you prefer a hockey reference: Connor McDavid, but to an even higher degree. A lot of players have been compared to Wayne Gretzky over the years, and everyone has failed to some degree — but there’s just something magic about watching Bedard play that makes it feel possible that he could be the great one.

After that, there’s one lock at No. 2: Adam Fantilli. Any other draft he’d be a No. 1 prospect, so the Ducks will be thrilled he’s there when they pick. Leo Carlsson is a safe lock at No. 3 — and then it gets a lot more murky. This is a pretty lean draft on elite talent outside of the top five, which makes scouting the 2023 class more difficult than normal.

2023 NHL Mock Draft Pick Team Player Position From Pick Team Player Position From 1 Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard C Regina (WHL) 2 Anaheim Ducks Adam Fantilli C Michigan (NCAA) 3 Columbus Blue Jackets Leo Carlsson C Orebro (SHL) 4 San Jose Sharks Matvei Michkov RW Sochi (KHL) 5 Montreal Canadiens Will Smith C Boston College (NCAA) 6 Arizona Coyotes David Reinbacher D Kloten (NL) 7 Philadelphia Flyers Zach Benson C Winnipeg (WHL) 8 Washington Capitals Dalibor Dvorsky C/RW AIK (Allsvenskan) 9 Detroit Red Wings Ryan Leonard C/LW Boston College (NCAA) 10 St. Louis Blues Axel Sandin Pellikka D Skelleftea (AIK) 11 Vancouver Canucks Oliver Moore C Minnesota (NCAA) 12 Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa) Tom Willander D Boston College (NCAA) 13 Buffalo Sabres Eduard Sale RW Brno (Czechia) 14 Pittsburgh Penguins Matthew Wood C/LW UConn (NCAA) 15 Nashville Predators Mikhail Gulyayev D Omskie Yastreby (KHL) 16 Calgary Flames Colby Barlow LW Owen Sound (OHL) 17 Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders) Gabe Perrault RW Boston College (NCAA) 18 Winnipeg Jets Nate Danielson C Brandon (WHL) 19 Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay) Brayden Yager C Moose Jaw (WHL) 20 Seattle Kraken Dmitri Simashev D Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL) 21 Minnesota Wild Andrew Cristall LW Kelowna (WHL) 22 Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles) Samuel Honzek C Vancouver (WHL) 23 New York Rangers Calum Ritchie C Oshawa (OHL) 24 Nashville Predators (from Edmonton) Otto Stenberg C/W Frolunda (Sweden J20) 25 St. Louis Blues (from Toronto) Quentin Musty LW Sudbury (OHL) 26 San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey) Oliver Bonk D London (OHL) 27 Colorado Avalanche Daniil But LW Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) 28 Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston) Tanner Molendyk D Saskatoon (WHL) 29 St. Louis Blues (from Dallas) Gavin Brindley RW Michigan (NCAA) 30 Carolina Hurricanes Riley Heidt LW/C/RW Prince George (WHL) 31 Montreal Canadiens (from Florida) Lukas Dragicevic D Tri-City (WHL) 32 Vegas Golden Knights Bradly Nadeau C Maine (NCAA)