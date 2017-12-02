The Philadelphia Eagles are 0-3 straight up and against the spread in their last three games against the Seattle Seahawks. The Eagles will look to stay red hot and break their losing streak against the Seahawks with a road win this Sunday night.

Philadelphia is a 5-point road favorite in Seattle at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The favored team is 7-2 SU and ATS in the last nine meetings between the Eagles and the Seahawks.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have clearly emerged as the best team in the NFL this season, owning the league's best record at 10-1 SU and 9-2 ATS with a current run of 9-0 SU over their last nine games and 8-0 ATS over their last eight.

Each of Philadelphia's last five wins have come by double digits and each of the team's last four wins have come by at least 23 points. Carson Wentz is making a strong case for league MVP with an NFL-leading 28 touchdown passes to go along with 2,657 passing yards and only five interceptions.

Dating back to last season, Philadelphia is 10-0 SU and 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games as a betting favorite per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle broke out of an 0-3-1 ATS slump last Sunday with a 24-13 road win over the San Francisco 49ers.

After losing Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor to season ending injuries, it was a strong showing for the Seahawks defense, but one that came against one of the league's worst teams. Facing the first place Eagles this Sunday will be a much more difficult task. The Seahawks are 8-3 SU and 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games as a home underdog.

Sunday night's total is set at 47 points. The UNDER is 13-5 in Seattle's last 18 games played in December.

This game will be an interesting test for both of these teams. Philadelphia hasn't dealt with many hostile road environments over its current dominant run, and the Seahawks need to get their new-look defense some trial under fire. Seattle needs this win a lot more than Philadelphia does and should be fighting tooth and claw to get it on Sunday night.

