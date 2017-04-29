The Pittsburgh Penguins are 9-3 straight up over their last 12 games, including a 5-1 record so far in postseason play. The Penguins will try to take a 2-0 series lead over the Washington Capitals with a road upset this Saturday night.

Pittsburgh is a +125 road underdog in Game 2 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In the first game of the series, the Penguins won 3-2 as a +121 road dog. Washington is going off as a -145 favorite at home.

Pittsburgh Penguins

After skating to a scoreless first period, the Penguins jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two goals in the first one minute and four seconds of the second period. The Capitals eventually tied the game in the third period, but Pittsburgh quickly took the lead back. The Penguins held on for the win despite being outshot 16-6 in the third period and 35-21 in the game.

The Penguins are 20-8 over their last 28 postseason games, including a 5-2 record against the Capitals per the OddsShark NHL Database. Pittsburgh went 7-4 on the road en route to its Stanley Cup championship last season.

Betting Line / Total: Washington -145 / 5.5 Goals

Trend: The Penguins are 20-8 in their last 28 playoff games.

Trend: The OVER is 7-3-3 in the last 13 games between the Penguins and Capitals.

Washington Capitals

With the loss in Game 1 on Thursday night, the Capitals fell to 3-9 in their last 12 postseason games against the Penguins. Nine of those 12 games were decided by one goal, and six of them were decided in overtime. The games have been close, but the Penguins have had the Capitals' number. Since 2013, Washington is 6-8 in 14 home games against Pittsburgh.

Saturday night's total is set at 5.5 goals. The OVER is 7-3-3 in the last 13 games between these two division rivals.

Washington and Pittsburgh have been the top two teams in the East in points for each of the last two years, and once again these two rivals clash in the second round. The winner of this series will emerge as the favorite to win the Stanley Cup.

This figures to be a long series regardless of what happens on Saturday, but the Capitals will desperately fight to avoid heading back to Pittsburgh down 0-2 with a win in this one.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals

When: Saturday, April 29, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Verizon Center, Washington, DC

