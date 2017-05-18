The Anaheim Ducks are 10-16 in their last 26 road games against the Nashville Predators. The Ducks will look to even the series with a road upset this Thursday night in Game 4.

Anaheim is a +135 road underdog in Nashville at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Predators (-155) have won each of their last three home games against the Ducks and have allowed only two goals over that stretch.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks carried some good momentum into Game 3 after scoring four goals on Pekka Rinne in a 5-3 come-from-behind victory in Game 2 at home. Despite being outshot 28 to 13 through the first two periods of Game 3, Anaheim carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission thanks to a brilliant performance from John Gibson in goal.

That lead eventually gave way to Nashville's attack as the Ducks lost the game 2-1 in regulation.

The loss on Tuesday was Anaheim's second straight postseason road loss. In the team's previous 18 playoff road games, the Ducks were 13-5 per the OddsShark NHL Database.

Betting Line / Total: Nashville -155 / 5 Goals

Nashville Predators

A simple glance at the final score to Game 3 makes the contest look a lot closer than it actually was. Nashville dominated play for most of the 60 minutes, outshooting the Ducks 40 to 20, winning the faceoff battle and collecting more hits in the game.

Rinne didn't have to do much in this one, but his 19-save performance brought his statistics at home this postseason to a 1.12 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage in six starts. The Predators are a perfect 6-0 in those six home games.

Thursday night's total is set at five goals. The UNDER is 5-1-1 in Nashville's last seven games this postseason.

All three games in this series could have gone either way with Game 1 going to overtime, Game 2 being a one-goal game until Anaheim's empty-netter and Game 3's game-winning goal coming with less than three minutes left on the clock.

The 5-3 final in Game 2 is looking like an aberration in which neither goaltender was at their best; goals are going to be hard to come by in this series regardless of which team is controlling the tempo.

Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators

When: Thursday, May 16, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

Ducks at Predators OddsShark Matchup Report