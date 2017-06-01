The New England Patriots have won at least 12 games in each of their last seven seasons. The Patriots will need to go higher than 12 to cover their posted win total in 2017.

The Patriots are going off as a -130 favorite to go OVER the total of 12.5 wins at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for the season ahead.

Last year's New England team went 14-2 SU and 13-3 ATS during the regular season, shaking off the absence of Tom Brady through the first four games of the season and going 10-0 SU and 9-1 ATS en route to a Super Bowl victory over its last 10 games.

Bettors brave enough to bet the UNDER can take solace in the fact that New England had landed on exactly 12 wins in each of its previous four seasons before 2016.

After going 13 straight seasons without a winning record, the Oakland Raiders went an impressive 12-4 SU and 10-6 ATS in 2016. The Raiders were pushing for a first-round bye in the AFC at 12-3 SU before Derek Carr went down in Week 16.

With Carr back healthy and the addition of Marshawn Lynch in the running game, Oakland will try to go OVER its posted total of 10 wins (Over -125, Under -105).

The Seattle Seahawks have earned double-digit win totals in each of their last five seasons, and have the highest posted win total in the NFC this year at 10.5 wins (Over -115, Under -115).

Seattle picked up 13 wins in 2013 and 12 wins in 2014, but has landed on exactly 10 wins in each of its last two seasons. The Green Bay Packers aren't far behind on the win total board in the NFC with a posted total of 10 wins (Over -130, Under +100).

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the lowly New York Jets have one of the lowest posted win totals at just five wins (Over -115, Under -115). The Jets played to a respectable 10-6 SU record in 2015, but that anomaly is sandwiched between a 4-12 campaign in 2014 and a 5-11 season last year.

NFL 2017 Win Totals Betting Odds (see the complete list at OddsShark)

New England 12.5 wins (Over -130, Under +100)

Seattle 10.5 wins (Over -115, Under -115)

Oakland 10 wins (Over -125, Under -105)

Green Bay 10 wins (Over -130, Under +100)

New York Jets 5 wins (Over -115, Under -115)