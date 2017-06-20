The New York Yankees are 0-6 straight up in their last six games after being swept by the Oakland Athletics on the road over the weekend. The Yankees hope to get back on track with a return home against the Los Angeles Angels this Tuesday night.

New York is a -225 home favorite in Tuesday night's series opener at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Michael Pineda takes the mound for the Yankees against Parker Bridwell and the Angels at +205.

New York Yankees

The Yankees' road slump last week dropped the team to 16-20 on the road in 2017, a stark contrast from the team's MLB-best home record of 22-9. At Yankee Stadium, the Yankees average 6.58 runs per game and own a team ERA of 3.54 in 31 games. On the road, the Yankees average 4.97 runs per game and have a team ERA of 3.91 in 36 games.

New York will need to figure out its road woes if it hopes to be a legitimate World Series contender but for now will just be happy to return to the Bronx.

In their last 18 games against the Angels, the Yankees are 13-5, per the OddsShark MLB Database. The Yankees have won each of their last nine home games against the Angels.

Betting Line / Total: New York -225 / 9.5 Runs

Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles has done an admirable job of staying afloat in the absence of superstar slugger Mike Trout. In 20 games since Trout's injury, the Angels have amassed a respectable 10-10 record, inexplicably averaging almost a run per game more on offense over this stretch than they did with Trout in the lineup.

Eric Young has filled in admirably for the irreplaceable slugger, batting .323 with 14 runs and six stolen bases in 20 games this season. The Angels took two of three from the Yankees at home last week.

Tuesday night's total is set at 9.5 runs. The UNDER is 10-2-2 in the last 14 games between these two teams.

With home-field advantage and favorable pitching matchups, the Yankees should be heavy favorites in all three games in this series. Ricky Nolasco will clash with Jordan Montgomery on Wednesday, and Jesse Chavez faces Luis Severino on Thursday.

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

