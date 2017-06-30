The road team is 9-4 in the last 13 games between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees. The Astros hope that trend won't continue this Friday night in their series opener against the Yankees at home.

Houston is a -170 betting favorite on Friday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Lance McCullers Jr. is set to start for the home team against Michael Pineda and the Yankees as +160 underdogs.

Houston Astros

The Astros entered this week with three straight series losses at home, opening the month with a 3-6 record at home after dropping two games at home to the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, and Boston Red Sox.

Houston bounced back from a 6-4 loss in its series opener with the Oakland Athletics to win the next two games, ending its series losing streak at home and improving to 7-3 overall over its last 10 games. The team continues to shine on offense, leading the American League in home runs with 126 and runs scored with 439 this season.

In the last 14 games that McCullers Jr. has started, the Astros are 12-2 straight up, including a current stretch of 7-0 over his last seven starts, per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Betting Line / Total: Houston -170 / 8 Runs

New York Yankees

The Yankees put together a six-game winning streak earlier this month in which they scored 10 runs per game and brought their overall record to 38-23. But just when it was looking like New York might start running away with the AL East like Houston has in the AL West, the Yankees stumbled and went just 4-11 over their next 15 games.

Pineda owns a dazzling 2.91 ERA and .213 batting average against at home this season, but those numbers balloon up to a 6.25 ERA and a .321 batting average against on the road this year.

Friday night's total is set at eight runs. The OVER is 3-0 in Pineda's last three road starts.

With the top two offenses in the American League clashing in this series, there should be plenty of power over the weekend. Jordan Montgomery and Francis Martes are set to pitch on Saturday night and will be followed by a matchup between a pair of hot starters in Luis Severino and Mike Fiers on Sunday.

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

When: Friday, June 30, 8:10 p.m. ET

Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

