The American League is 4-0 both straight up and on the runline in the last four MLB All-Star Games. The AL will go for a fifth straight win and cover this Tuesday night against the National League.

Chris Sale will start for the American League and is a -105 underdog in Miami at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Max Scherzer is set to start for the National League as a -115 betting favorite.

While the MLB All-Star Game has been a historically evenly matched affair with the National League holding the slight all-time edge at 43-42-2, the last few decades have been tilted heavily in the American League's favor. The AL has gone 22-6-1 in its last 29 games against the NL, shaking off a three-game winning streak by the NL from 2010 to 2012 with four straight wins.

The AL-leading Houston Astros will be represented by three of the top five bats in the starting lineup with Jose Altuve batting leadoff, George Springer batting clean-up, and Carlos Correa batting fifth. Home Run Derby winner Aaron Judge is batting third.

Home-field advantage may not help the National League as the American League is 7-1 in its last eight games played in NL parks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, current favorites on the World Series odds, have the best record in the National League and six players representing them in the All-Star Game, but none of them is in the starting lineup.

Instead, the starting roster is more heavily skewed toward the Washington Nationals, with Scherzer taking the mound and Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy, and Ryan Zimmerman all in the starting lineup. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will be unavailable for the All-Star Game after pitching a shutout against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Tuesday night's total is set at nine runs. Eight of the last nine All-Star matchups have gone UNDER this year's posted total.

For the first time since 2002, the MLB All-Star Game will not determine home-field advantage in the World Series. The end of the much-maligned rule should let this game return to being the light-hearted exhibition game it was always meant to be.

American League vs. National League

When: Tuesday, July 11, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Marlins Park, Miami, Fla.

