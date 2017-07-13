Fueled by a 26-4 run heading into the all-star break, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball at 61-29. The Dodgers hope to shake off their postseason demons and win the World Series in 2017.

Los Angeles is a +350 favorite to win the World Series at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The favorites are extremely well-rounded, ranking No. 1 in the majors in ERA among starters (3.24), No. 2 in bullpen ERA (2.99) and No. 4 in run production with 5.14 runs of offense per game.

With no noticeable weaknesses and an elite home record at 39-11, this Dodgers team will be tough to beat in a seven-game series.

Los Angeles' biggest threats in the National League currently appear to be the Washington Nationals (+700 to win the World Series), Chicago Cubs (+800), and Arizona Diamondbacks (+1600).

The defending champion Cubs still haven't shaken off their World Series hangover, coming into the second half trailing the Milwaukee Brewers (+2500) by 5.5 games for the top spot in the NL Central.

Washington looks poised to be a threat with the second best offense in the league, averaging 5.52 runs per game and the third best ERA among starters at 3.71, but will need to use the trade market to shore up a disastrous bullpen that owns an MLB-worst 5.20 ERA.

While the Dodgers have emerged as clear favorites in the National League, the field is a bit tighter in the American League with the Houston Astros (+425), Boston Red Sox (+600) and Cleveland Indians (+800) all looking like legitimate contenders.

After making strides over the last two seasons with 86 wins in 2015 and 84 in 2016, the Astros finally appear to have taken their place among the league's elite teams with a 60-29 record through their first 89 games. Houston ranks fifth in the majors in team ERA at 3.93 and best in the majors by a considerable margin on offense with 5.92 runs per game.

Boston and Cleveland are two of the four teams in the MLB with better team ERAs than Houston, which they'll need to help try to overcome the Astros' superior offense.

Other potential contenders to win this year's World Series include the New York Yankees (+1400 at sports betting sites), Arizona Diamondbacks (+1600), Colorado Rockies (+2500), and Kansas City Royals (+3300).

Los Angeles Dodgers +350

Houston Astros +425

Boston Red Sox +600

Washington Nationals +700

Cleveland Indians +800

Chicago Cubs +800

New York Yankees +1400

Arizona Diamondbacks +1600

Colorado Rockies +2500

Milwaukee Brewers +2500

Kansas City Royals +3300