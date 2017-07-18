The Los Angeles Dodgers are 9-0 over their last nine games with three straight series sweeps against the Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers will be going for a 10th straight win Tuesday night in the first game of a two-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

Los Angeles is a -300 road favorite in Chicago at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the Dodgers against Miguel Gonzalez and the White Sox, who are massive +250 home underdogs.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers came out of the All-Star break on the same tear they went in with, sweeping the Marlins on the road. The sweep brought Los Angeles' record to a remarkable 29-4 over its last 33 games and an MLB-best 64-29 on the season.

Los Angeles has the best team ERA in the majors by a considerable margin at a sparkling 3.12 and ranks fourth-best on offense, averaging 5.15 runs per game.

The team is particularly dangerous when Kershaw starts. The Dodgers are 13-0 in his last 13 starts, including a 6-0 record on the road, per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Betting Line / Total: Los Angeles -300 / 8.5 Runs

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox were on the wrong end of a sweep coming out of the break, dropping three straight at home to the Seattle Mariners. Chicago is on the opposite side of the spectrum from the Dodgers overall, coming into this series in the midst of a 1-7 slump and with the worst record in the American League at 38-52.

Staff ace Jose Quintana was traded away to the Chicago Cubs for prospects, and more assets are expected to be shipped out of town before the trade deadline. Chicago is 3-9 in its last 12 games as a home underdog.

Tuesday night's total is set at 8.5 runs at online sports betting sites. The UNDER is 14-6-1 in Clayton Kershaw's last 21 road starts.

After this two-game stint in Chicago, the Dodgers return home for a favorable home stand that includes series against the Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, and San Francisco Giants. This series wraps up Wednesday night with a matchup between Kenta Maeda and Carlos Rodon.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox

When: Tuesday, July 18, 8:10 p.m. ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Ill.

