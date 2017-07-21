The Washington Nationals are 16-6 in their last 22 games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Nationals hope to continue that success in a three-game road series against the Diamondbacks that starts Friday night.

Washington will be set as a road favorite in Phoenix at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Max Scherzer will take the hill for the Nationals against Zack Godley and the Diamondbacks in the contest.

Washington Nationals

The Nationals used the trade market to bolster their MLB-worst bullpen, acquiring a pair of strong relievers in Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson from the Oakland A's. With an improved bullpen to complement the National League's most productive offense and a great starting staff, Washington is in prime position to make a run at the pennant and a World Series title.

Scherzer has been outstanding all season, boasting a 2.01 ERA and an 0.80 WHIP with 183 strikeouts in 134.1 innings. The Nationals are 16-3 in Scherzer's last 19 road starts, per the OddsShark MLB Database.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona also improved its team before the trade deadline, adding J.D. Martinez to an offense that was already sixth best in the majors. The Diamondbacks entered this week's series against the Cincinnati Reds in the midst of a 1-8 slump, but picked up two of three in that one. In their last 16 home games against Washington, the Diamondbacks are just 4-12.

The OVER is 6-0 for totals bettors at online sports betting sites in the last six games between these two teams in Arizona.

This should be an exciting series between two of the National League's top teams. Tanner Roark is projected to start against an undecided pitcher for the Diamondbacks on Saturday, and the series will wrap up on Sunday with a matchup between Stephen Strasburg and Robbie Ray.

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday, July 21, 9:40 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks OddsShark Matchup Report