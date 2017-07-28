The Chicago Cubs are a perfect 9-0 in their last nine games on the road. The Cubs will try to extend that road winning streak in a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers starting Friday night.

Chicago is a -150 road favorite in Milwaukee at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Jose Quintana will take the mound for the Cubs on Friday against Brent Suter and the Brewers as +140 home underdogs.

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs have erased a 5 1/2 game deficit in the NL Central to take over the top spot in the division with an 11-2 surge since the All-Star break, taking advantage of a Brewers slump.

Chicago has been clicking on offense with an average of six runs per game over that 13-game streak while allowing three runs or fewer in 11 of its last 12 games.

Trade acquisition Quintana has been sharp in his first two starts with his new team, picking up two wins with a 2.08 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP while striking out 19 in 13 innings pitched.

In their last eight games against the Brewers, the Cubs hold a 5-3 edge per the OddsShark MLB Database. Chicago was just 1-6 in its previous seven games against Milwaukee.

Betting Line / Total: Chicago -150 / 9 Runs

Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee got completely crushed by the Washington Nationals on Thursday night, allowing eight home runs in a 15-2 blowout loss. The loss brought an end to a dismal road trip for the Brewers, who went just 2-8 away from home.

The Brewers are hoping to turn things back around and retake control of first place in the NL Central with a strong performance at home this weekend. Milwaukee is 28-24 at home on the season and 9-2 in its last 11 games at home.

Friday night's total is set at nine runs at online sports betting sites. The OVER is 8-0 in the last eight games between these two division rivals.

The Brewers come into this series 1 1/2 games behind the defending champions for the division lead. Kyle Hendricks will square off against Junior Guerra on Saturday night, and the series comes to a close on Sunday night with a matchup between John Lackey and Zach Davies

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

When: Friday, July 28, 8:10 p.m. ET

Where: Miller Park, Milwaukee, Wis.

