The Los Angeles Dodgers are 14-3 over their last 17 games. In a battle between the top two teams in the National League West, the Dodgers will try to extend their lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a win on Tuesday night at Chavez Ravine.

Los Angeles is listed as a -280 betting favorite in Tuesday's series opener at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Staff ace Clayton Kershaw is set to start for the home team against Patrick Corbin and the Diamondbacks as +255 underdogs.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers were just 9-11 through the first 20 games of the season and 22-18 through the first 40, appearing to be just another team in the muddled pack in the National League. But since that 22-18 start, the Dodgers are 33-11, separating themselves with the best record in the NL at 55-29.

Rookie Cody Bellinger has played a large role in the hot streak, leading the team with 24 home runs and 56 RBI in just 64 games played.

In 44 games at home this season, the Dodgers are the best in the majors with a record of 33-11. Los Angeles is 16-1 in Kershaw’s last 17 regular season home starts.

Betting Line / Total: Los Angeles -280 / 7 Runs

Arizona Diamondbacks

While the Dodgers play to this point of the season has come as a surprise, the biggest surprise out of the NL West thus far has been the Diamondbacks. Coming off a 69-93 campaign in 2016, the Diamondbacks now own the second-best record in the National League at 52-31.

Arizona ranked dead last in team ERA last season at 5.09, but that number is down to 3.38 this season and is second only to the Dodgers in the MLB. The Diamondbacks have won four of their last five games against Los Angeles.

Tuesday's total is set at seven runs. The UNDER is 4-2 in the last six games between these two teams in Los Angeles, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

Arizona enters this series just 2.5 games behind the Dodgers for the top spot in the division. Undefeated Alex Wood will take on Zack Godley on Wednesday, and the series wraps up with a matchup between Rich Hill and former Dodger Zack Greinke on Thursday.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: Tuesday, July 4, 9:10 p.m. ET

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

