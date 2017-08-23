Following their 20-16 win at home over Buffalo last Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles are a perfect 8-0 straight up and against the spread in their last eight preseason home games. The Eagles are favored to earn another home win Thursday night hosting the Miami Dolphins.

Philadelphia is a 3.5-point home favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Over their last 12 preseason games overall, the Eagles are 10-2 SU and ATS. They host a Miami team coming off a 31-7 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jay Cutler had just six pass attempts in that game, completing three for 24 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Thursday's preseason betting card also features a pick'em between the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville. Carolina is 4-2 SU and ATS in its last six preseason road games.

Friday night also has two games on the schedule as the New England Patriots (-2) visit the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Seattle Seahawks (-3.5). The Patriots are 3-0 SU and ATS in their last three Preseason Week 3 games, as this is typically the game in which teams stretch their starters out a bit more.

Seattle is a force in the preseason regardless of what week it is, owning an 18-5 SU and ATS record in its last 23 preseason games after last week's 20-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Given that the New York Jets and New York Giants both play their home games at MetLife Stadium, the two teams meet for an in-state rivalry game every preseason, a tradition that will continue this Saturday.

Interestingly, the team designated as the home team in this preseason series is 0-8 SU and ATS in the last eight meetings between these two teams. The New York Jets hope that this road team winning streak continues as 5-point road underdogs.

Other intriguing games on Saturday's schedule include the Oakland Raiders at the Dallas Cowboys (-3) and the Green Bay Packers at the Denver Broncos (-3). Oakland had a breakout regular season last year, but the Raiders are 0-5 SU and ATS over their last five preseason games according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

NFL Preseason Week 3 Betting Lines (see the complete list at OddsShark)

NY Jets at NY Giants (-5)

Miami at Philadelphia (-3.5)

Kansas City at Seattle (-3.5)

Green Bay at Denver (-3)

Oakland at Dallas (-3)

New England (-2) at Detroit

Carolina at Jacksonville (PK)