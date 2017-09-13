The Houston Texans are 7-1 straight up and 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans hope their success against the Bengals continues when the two teams meet this Thursday night.

Houston is a 5.5-point road betting underdog in Cincinnati at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Cincinnati has been favored in each of its last three home games against Houston but is 0-3 SU and ATS over that stretch.

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals When: Thursday, Sept. 14, 8:25 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio Betting Line / Total: Cincinnati -5.5 / 38 Points Texans at Bengals OddsShark Matchup Report

Houston Texans

Going off as a 6-point favorite in their home opener against Jacksonville, the Texans were blown out 29-7. The offensive line looks like it could be a problem for Houston all season long, failing to open up running lanes for Lamar Miller and leaving both Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson under duress in the majority of their time under center.

That duo combined for just 162 yards of passing and were sacked 10 times for a total of 54 yards lost. Houston announced Tuesday that Watson will start this week.

The Texans enter this game with just a 2-6 SU and ATS record in their last eight road games per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati was the only team in action last week that failed to record a point, getting shut out 20-0 at home against the Baltimore Ravens. The defense did an excellent job of limiting the Ravens to just 20 points on Andy Dalton's five-turnover day. The Bengals had strung together five straight winning seasons from 2011 to 2015, but last year that streak came to an end with a 6-9-1 SU campaign. Cincinnati is 3-6-1 SU and 4-6 ATS over its last 10 games.

Thursday night's total is set at 38 points. The UNDER is 4-0 in the last four games between these two teams.

Houston and Cincinnati both put together two of the worst home performances of Week 1. Since 2007, only nine of the 83 teams that have started the season off 0-2 SU have gone on to make the postseason. Just four days removed from their dud games on Sunday, the Texans and Bengals will try to avoid this unenviable position.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.