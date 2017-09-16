The Atlanta Falcons are 7-0 straight up and 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games as a betting favorite. The Falcons are favored in this Sunday night's rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

Atlanta is a 3-point home betting favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In the NFC Championship Game last season in Atlanta, the Falcons won 44-21, easily covering the spread as 6.5-point favorites.

Atlanta Falcons

Coming off a 13-6 SU and 12-7 ATS campaign in 2016, the biggest concern around this year's Falcons squad is whether or not the team can avoid a Super Bowl hangover after last year's big collapse against New England.

Atlanta didn't look particularly sharp in last Sunday's 23-17 road win over Chicago, but a goal line stand in the closing moments got the Falcons' season off on the right foot with a win. A victory over a much stronger opponent this week would be an even bigger statement.

The Falcons have enjoyed strong starts in recent seasons with a 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS record in their last seven games played in September. Atlanta has fared particularly well in Week 2, going 7-1 SU and ATS in its last eight Week 2 games per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay's loss to Atlanta last season was the only one the team has suffered over its last 10 games, going 9-1 SU and 8-2 ATS over that stretch. The Packers won with their defense on Sunday against Seattle, holding the Seahawks to just nine points in a 17-9 victory.

Aaron Rodgers' presence under center ensures that Green Bay will have one of the best offensive attacks in the league this season, but the Packers will be especially dangerous if the defense is able to perform at a high level. Green Bay is 3-7 SU in its last 10 road games against Atlanta.

Sunday night's total is set at 55.5 points. The OVER is 9-1 in Atlanta's last 10 games and 7-1 in Green Bay's last eight games.

The Packers and Falcons have combined for an average of 70 points per game in their last three games against each other. Both teams looked good on defense last Sunday, but recent history tells us that this one will be a shootout.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.