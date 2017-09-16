The road team is 7-3 straight up and 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games between the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants. The Lions are hoping that this trend continues on Monday when they face the Giants on the road.

Detroit is a 3-point road underdog in East Rutherford at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Something has to give this week as both the Lions and the Giants are 0-5 ATS in their last five games played in Week 2.

Detroit Lions at New York Giants When: Monday, September 18, 8:30 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Betting Line / Total: New York -3 / 43.5 Points Lions at Giants OddsShark Matchup Report

Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford looked like he deserved his spot as the highest paid quarterback in the NFL last Sunday, passing for 292 yards and four touchdowns en route to a 35-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Lions have made the postseason three times in the last six seasons with Stafford under center, but they are still looking for their first playoff win since 1991. Offensive performances like the one they had last week could help that cause.

The Lions are 4-3 SU and 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against NFC East opponents per the OddsShark NFL Database. All four of those wins came at home, however; Detroit is 0-4 SU and 1-3 ATS in its last four road games against NFC East foes.

New York Giants

New York opened its season with a dud of a performance last Sunday night, losing to the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 as 6-point road underdogs. With that loss, the Giants fell to 2-5 SU in their last seven night games.

The Giants went on an impressive 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS run late last season, but are now just 1-3 SU and ATS over their last four games. The return home might help as New York is 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in its last six games at MetLife Stadium.

Monday night's total is set at 43.5 points. The UNDER is 8-2 in New York's last 10 games and 9-3 in Detroit's last 12.

The Giants and the Lions both advanced to the postseason with a wild card berth last year. Both teams figure to be in the hunt for these spots again this year, and this early-season meeting could play a role in how things shake out down the stretch.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.