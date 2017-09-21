The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-1 straight up and against the spread in their last six games against the New York Giants. The Eagles host their division rivals in a matchup Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia is a 6-point home favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 15 games played in Week 3, the Eagles are 12-3 SU.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles When: Sunday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Betting Line / Total: Philadelphia -6 / 43 Points Giants at Eagles OddsShark Matchup Report

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles had a 3-0 SU and ATS streak snapped last Sunday when they lost a hard-fought game on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs 27-20. Philadelphia went 3-0 SU and ATS to start the 2016 season before going just 2-9 SU and 3-10 ATS over their next 11 games.

Early returns suggest that this year's team should be more competitive, but a win at home over a division rival Sunday would be a nice step in solidifying a positive direction.

Even with their mid-season struggles last season, the Eagles went 6-2 SU and ATS at home per the OddsShark NFL Database. Sunday's game will be Philadelphia's home opener after starting the year off with two road games.

New York Giants

The Giants have opened their season 0-2 SU and ATS after losing back-to-back games to Dallas and Detroit. Making matters worse for New York, the losses didn't come with particularly strong efforts. The team lost by 16 points to Dallas and 14 points to Detroit, scoring only 13 points combined across the two games.

New York hopes to benefit from an earlier start on Sunday as the Giants are 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS in their last five early afternoon games.

Sunday's total is set at 43 points. The OVER is 8-2 in Philadelphia's last 10 games against divisional foes.

Philadelphia has looked much sharper than New York through the first two weeks of the season, especially on offense. The Eagles have also enjoyed plenty of recent success over the Giants for the last three years.

Many signs point to a comfortable win for Philadelphia in this one, but rivalry games don't always go as scripted. This stands as a virtual must-win game for the Giants, whose playoff chances are already in bad shape after an 0-2 start but would really plummet with another loss here.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.