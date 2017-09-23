The Oakland Raiders are 3-0 straight up and against the spread in their last three road games against Washington. The Raiders hope to extend that winning streak this Sunday night on the road against Washington.

Oakland is a 3-point road favorite in Hyattsville at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 13 games on the road, the Raiders are 10-3 ATS.

After going 0-4 SU and ATS during the preseason, the Raiders got right back down to business when the regular season began with back-to-back double-digit wins. Oakland beat Tennessee 26-16 on the road as 2.5-point underdogs and then rewarded their backers as heavy 13.5-point home favorites against the New York Jets with a 45-20 win at home.

Marshawn Lynch has 121 yards and a touchdown through his first 30 carries and looks like a nice compliment on offense after coming out of retirement this offseason.

Of course, this is still a pass-focused offense with Derek Carr under center. The Raiders are 10-1 SU and 9-2 ATS in the last 11 games that Carr has started.

Washington bounced back from a 30-17 loss in their home opener to defeat the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 on the road last Sunday. It was an important win for a Washington team that has been plagued by slow starts in recent years, owning a 6-13 SU and 7-12 ATS record over its last 19 games played in September according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

In addition to having that trend working against them on Sunday night, Washington is also 3-11 SU and ATS in their last 14 night games.

Sunday's total is set at 54.5 points. The OVER is 18-5 in Oakland's last 23 games coming off of a win.

This game could go any number of ways, but with Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins commanding the offenses, this may well be a shootout. This game being in prime time should help the Raiders avoid doing any looking ahead to next Sunday's rivalry game on the road against the Denver Broncos. Washington is on the road at Kansas City next week.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.