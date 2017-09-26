The Denver Broncos are 9-2 straight up and 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games against the Oakland Raiders. The Broncos will try to earn another win over their division rivals this Sunday at home.

Denver is a 2.5-point home favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Both of these teams are coming off disappointing losses as road favorites last week, perhaps in part due to looking ahead to this rivalry game. The Raiders are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games on the road but just 2-14 SU in their last 16 road games against teams with winning records.

NFL Week 4 odds Indianapolis at Seattle (-13) Carolina at New England (-8) Chicago at Green Bay (-7) Washington at Kansas City (-7) Oakland at Denver (-2.5) Pittsburgh (-2.5) at Baltimore See the complete list at OddsShark

In another divisional rivalry game on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a 2.5-point road favorite visiting the Baltimore Ravens in a battle for first place in the AFC North. Baltimore is 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in its last six games at home. Like Oakland and Denver, both of these teams entered Week 3 with 2-0 SU records and lost as road favorites.

The New England Patriots have the best offense in the NFL this season, averaging 440.7 yards and 33 points per game, but they also have the worst defense in the league, allowing 461 yards and 31.7 points per game.

The Carolina Panthers have the opposite problem, excelling on defense with the second-best scoring defense in the league while ranking 29th in scoring offense. This should be an interesting one to watch when the Patriots host the Panthers as 8-point home favorites at sports betting sites.

The Thursday Night Football game this week pits the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay (-7) is 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS in its last five games against NFC North rivals per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Week 4 wraps up with the Indianapolis Colts visiting the Seattle Seahawks (-13) for Sunday Night Football and Washington visiting the Kansas City Chiefs (-7) on Monday Night Football.

Seattle is the biggest favorite on the board this week and enters the game with a 10-1 SU record in its last 11 games coming off a loss. Kansas City is one of only two remaining undefeated teams with a 3-0 SU and ATS record.

For more info, picks, and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news, check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.