The Green Bay Packers are 7-0 straight up and 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven home games against the Seattle Seahawks. Green Bay will try to extend that win streak to eight games this Sunday against the Seahawks.

Green Bay is a 3-point home favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The home team is 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in the last six games between these two rivals.

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers When: Sunday, September 10, 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin Betting Line / Total: Green Bay -3 / 51 Points Seahawks at Packers OddsShark Matchup Report

Green Bay Packers

The Packers stumbled to a 4-6 SU and 3-6-1 ATS start in 2016 and looked well on their way to missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Instead, Green Bay started clicking at the right time, advancing to the conference finals with an 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS run before falling to Atlanta.

This season, the Packers will try to avoid a slow start altogether and try to earn themselves an easier path in the postseason with a better record during the year.

Since 2007, Green Bay is 13-3 SU and 11-4-1 ATS at home in the month of September per the OddsShark NFL Database. The Packers are on a current run of 7-0 SU and 5-1-1 ATS in September home games.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks fought through an injury-plagued season last year to make the playoffs with a 10-5-1 SU and 7-8-1 ATS record. Like Green Bay, the Seahawks saw their season come to an end at the hands of an Atlanta Falcons blowout.

Seattle has shown plenty of bite as an underdog over the last few seasons with a 19-6-1 ATS record and 14 outright upsets in its last 26 games as a dog. The last time Seattle faced Green Bay at Lambeau Field, the Seahawks lost 27-17 as 3.5-point underdogs.

Sunday's total is set at 51 points. The total has gone OVER in each of Green Bay's last seven games.

These two teams enter the 2017 season as the two favorites to win the NFC with Green Bay going off at +400 to do so and Seattle going off at +500. It's early to start thinking about playoff seeding before the season has even begun, but it's safe to say that the result of this game could have a major impact on the final standings in the NFC.

