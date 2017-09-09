The Dallas Cowboys are 0-3 straight up and 0-2-1 against the spread in their last three games against the New York Giants. The Cowboys hope to buck that trend against their rival this Sunday night in Arlington.

Dallas is a 4.5-point betting favorite at AT&T Stadium at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Since going 9-0 ATS in their previous nine games, the Cowboys are just 1-6 ATS in their last seven games.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys got a huge break from the legal system on Friday as it was ruled by a federal judge that the NFL would not be allowed to enforce its six-game suspension of Ezekiel Elliott for the time being.

Elliott, who rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns in his rookie season, was already expected to play against the Giants this Sunday, but he will now play beyond this game as well. This will surely help the Cowboys' chances of building on last year's impressive 13-3 SU and 10-5-1 ATS regular season.

In their last eight home games against division rivals, the Cowboys are just 3-5 SU and 1-6-1 ATS per the OddsShark NFL Database. That stretch includes an 0-2 record against the Giants.

New York Giants

Star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has been out of playing action since injuring his left ankle against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the preseason. Beckham Jr. is listed as questionable for Sunday's game and has had light participation on the sidelines of practice this week.

Even if he is activated for Sunday as a game-time decision, Beckham Jr. figures to be going off at less than 100%. New York is 9-2 SU and 8-3 ATS over its last 11 regular season games.

Sunday night's total is set at 47.5 points. The OVER is 12-4 in the last 16 games between the Giants and the Cowboys.

Nine of the last 10 games between these two teams have been decided by a touchdown or less, and three of the last four have been decided by a field goal or less. Even with Beckham's status in question, 4.5 points will be tough to pass on on the Giants' side in this historically hard-fought rivalry.

