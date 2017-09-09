The New Orleans Saints are 4-0 straight up and 2-2 against the spread in their last four games against the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints will visit the Vikings in the first of two games being played on the NFL schedule this Monday night.

Monday Night Football Betting Lines New Orleans at Minnesota (-3.5) Los Angeles at Denver (-3.5)

Saints vs. Vikings

New Orleans is a 3.5-point road underdog in Minnesota at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Despite having a reputation as a team that plays much better at home than it does on the road, the Saints have a respectable 5-5 SU and 8-1-1 ATS record in their last 10 games on the road. The Saints do enter this game with just a 2-6 ATS record in their last eight games against Minnesota, however.

Minnesota is 14-6 SU and 15-5 ATS in its last 20 games at home per the OddsShark NFL Database. Adrian Peterson will be in uniform this Monday night, but for the first time in his professional career, it won't be in a Vikings jersey. The Vikings have moved on from the veteran in favor of rookie Dalvin Cook, and they'll be tasked with defending Peterson in the Saints backfield this week.

In the later game, the Denver Broncos are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Denver has dominated this series in recent years with a 10-2 SU and 7-5 ATS record in its last 12 games against the Chargers.

Overall, the Broncos don't slip up as a favorite often, owning a 33-7 SU record in their last 40 games as one. The Broncos have a defense capable of turning this team into a contender in the AFC, but they'll need to improve on an offense that ranked 27th in total yards in 2016.

After spending the last 56 years in San Diego, the Chargers begin a new era this season as the Los Angeles Chargers. Los Angeles is just 9-23 SU and 15-17 ATS over the last two seasons, ending last year in the midst of an 0-5 SU and ATS slump.

The Chargers have shown some fight on the road in recent seasons with a 10-4 ATS record in their last 14 road games and a 5-2 ATS record in their last seven road games against Denver.

