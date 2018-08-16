Last season, the New England Patriots shook off a 2-2 straight up and 1-3 against the spread start to finish the regular season 13-3 SU and 11-5 ATS. The Patriots will look to put together another strong campaign in 2018.

New England’s win total is set at 11 wins (Over -155, Under +135) for 2018 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This line seems surprisingly low given how relentlessly the Patriots have collected wins in recent years, earning at least 12 wins in each of their last eight seasons and no less than 10 in each of their last 15 seasons.

There are a couple of tricky road spots at Jacksonville and Pittsburgh and a home date with Green Bay, but nothing too scary for the league’s most consistent team.

In the next tier, the Pittsburgh Steelers (Over +110, Under -130) and the Philadelphia Eagles (Over +120, Under -140) have season win totals set at 10.5. Pittsburgh’s road schedule after its Week 7 bye looks daunting with trips scheduled to Baltimore (8 total wins line in 2018), Jacksonville (9), Denver (7.5), Oakland (8), and New Orleans (9.5).

The Eagles also have some tough road games in 2018 in Jacksonville, New Orleans, Dallas (8.5) and the Los Angeles Rams, but if last year’s performance was any indication of what to expect this year, 11 wins isn’t too tall of an order.

The Rams (+105 Over, -125 Under) are one of three teams, along with the Green Bay Packers (+110 Over, -130 Under) and Minnesota Vikings (-120 Over, Under +110), to have their win total set at 10. Los Angeles, the top NFC team on the Super Bowl 53 odds, went 11-5 in 2017 and had the best offseason of any team in the league this year adding Brandin Cooks, Ndamukong Suh, and a trio of talented corners in Marcus Peters, Aqib Talb and Sam Shields.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the two lowest win totals in the NFL this year both come in at 5.5 wins in the Arizona Cardinals (Over -150, Under +130) and the Cleveland Browns (Over -145, Under +125). Much like the New England line feels too low for how consistently the Patriots win, this line feels high for how consistently the Browns lose. Cleveland has hit six wins only once in the last 10 years and has only one win in its last two seasons.

NFL Season Win Totals New England (11.0) Philadelphia (10.5) Pittsburgh (10.5) Los Angeles Rams (10) Green Bay (10) Minnesota (10) New Orleans (9.5) Jacksonville (9) Baltimore (8) Oakland (8) Denver (7.5) Cleveland (5.5) Arizona (5.5) See the complete list at OddsShark

