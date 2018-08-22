The New England Patriots are 2-0 straight up and against the spread through the first two games of the 2018 NFL preseason. The Patriots will try to extend their preseason winning streak this Friday when they visit the Carolina Panthers.

New England is a 1.5-point road underdog on the NFL Preseason Week 3 odds in Carolina at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Tom Brady was excellent in New England’s 37-20 win over Philadelphia last week going 19-for-26 with 172 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. The veteran quarterback will likely get less work this week after shaking off the cobwebs last week. The OVER is 6-0 in New England’s last six preseason appearances.

The Patriots at Carolina is one of six games on the preseason schedule for Week 3 on Friday, following the week opening on Thursday night with Philadelphia at Cleveland (-3). Another intriguing matchup on Friday night pits the two teams that play in the Meadowlands against one another as the New York Jets (-2.5) “host” the New York Giants in the two teams’ shared stadium.

Sam Darnold threw an interception off a deflection in Week 2 but still generally looked strong completing eight of his 11 passes in the game. Saquon Barkley has been limited to just four carries this preseason with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Friday’s game. These two teams meet in the preseason every year and the Jets hold a 15-7 SU and 14-7-1 ATS edge over the Giants since 1996.

Seven games are on the betting card for Saturday’s preseason action including a particularly interesting spot between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins in Miami. This game is being listed as a pick’em despite both teams coming in with very different preseason resumes. Baltimore is 3-0 so far this preseason and 11-0 SU and 9-2 ATS in its last 11 preseason games overall. Miami is 0-2 so far in 2018 and 1-4 SU and ATS in its last five preseason contests.

Week 3 closes out with a doubleheader on Sunday in Cincinnati at Buffalo (-1.5) and Arizona at Dallas (-3). Arizona at Dallas is another matchup between an undefeated team in the Cardinals at 2-0 and a winless team in the Cowboys at 0-2 so far in the preseason.

NFL Preseason Week 3 Betting Lines Philadelphia at Cleveland (-3) Arizona at Dallas (-3) New York Giants at New York Jets (-2.5) Cincinnati at Buffalo (-1.5) New England at Carolina (-1.5) Baltimore at Miami (PK) See the complete list at OddsShark

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.