Since the start of the 2016 NFL preseason, the Baltimore Ravens are a perfect 12-0 straight up over their last 12 preseason games with a 10-2 against the spread record over that stretch. After opening this preseason with a 4-0 record, the Ravens can lock up a third straight undefeated preseason with a win at home over Washington on Thursday.

The Ravens are the biggest favorite on the board on the NFL preseason Week 4 odds going off at -6.5 at home at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The game is a particularly interesting one for Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, who is both playing for a roster spot and going up against the team he broke into the league with back in 2012.

The Cincinnati Bengals entered this year’s preseason with a 2-6 SU and 3-5 ATS record in their previous eight preseason games. But something has clicked during the preseason in 2018 as the team has produced 25.7 points per game en route to a 3-0 SU and ATS record. The Bengals will try to keep things rolling as 2.5-point home favorites against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

All 32 teams will be in action on Thursday this week with no games scheduled for any other day of the last week of the preseason. The remaining two teams looking to close out undefeated preseasons are the 3-0 Arizona Cardinals (-3) hosting the Denver Broncos and the 3-0 Carolina Panthers visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)

Football Therapy: 2018 NFL season preview SB Nation’s stats expert Bill Connelly crunched the numbers to explain how your favorite NFL team can improve this year. Check out our season preview for a complete guide to the 2018 season.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, a pair of teams that have gone 0-3 SU and ATS this preseason meet in a pick’em matchup as the Atlanta Falcons host the Miami Dolphins. Miami has at least been close to a win in losing by only seven to Carolina and two to Tampa Bay; Atlanta has lost all three of its preseason games by 11 points or more.

The Oakland Raiders have met the Seattle Seahawks in the final week of the preseason every year since 2006. This head-to-head series has been a terrible one for the Raiders. Seattle is 10-2 SU and 11-1 ATS in its last 12 preseason games against Oakland, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, including an 8-0 SU and ATS record at home. The Seahawks are a 3-point home favorite this Thursday.

NFL Preseason Week 4 Betting Lines Washington at Baltimore (-6.5) Denver at Arizona (-3) Oakland at Seattle (-3) Indianapolis at Cincinnati (-2.5) Carolina at Pittsburgh (-2.5) Miami at Atlanta (Pick’em) See the complete list at OddsShark

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.