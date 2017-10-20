The Dodgers didn’t win the pennant the way they were supposed to

It started with the Nick Punto trade. After years of McCourt-related misery and general screwing around, the Dodgers had new owners. And that was exciting, considering the team wasn’t owned by Frank McCourt, but there are never any guarantees when it comes to new owners. Arte Moreno bought a World Series winner and dumped a bunch of money into it. It hasn’t worked yet.
But it was the Punto trade (and Adrian Gonzalez, Josh Beckett, and Carl Crawford, I guess), that really kick-started imaginations. The Dodgers were bought by a cold, steely investment firm for a billion dollars, and they immediately pantsed the baseball world with that trade. Then they signed Yasiel Puig and Hyun-jin Ryu for millions more than anyone expected. Then they signed Zack Greinke. The blueprint was obvious. Spend, spend, spend. Stack the winnings. Bully the rest of the league.
It worked, to a point. The Dodgers have won every division since new owners were in control of the offseason, but they weren’t able to get over that last, important hump. They couldn’t win the World Series. They couldn’t even win the National League Championship Series. They were stuck in the same postseason tar pits as the common teams, the Nationals and what have you, while their division rivals won another World Series. They couldn’t spend their way out of October, which subscribes to a brand of nihilism that capitalism can’t scratch.
They tried pushing Clayton Kershaw harder and harder. And, huh, it turns out he’s human and has limits. Well, they were all fresh out of ideas, then.
These are the 2017 Dodgers. Five years have passed. And before we go any further, we need to point out that the Dodgers’ MLB-leading payroll helps. It helps, it helps, it helps a whole helluva lot. It’s why the Dodgers could give Kershaw the contract his pitching deserved. It’s why they could keep Kenley Jansen and Rich Hill in the same offseason. It’s why they could outbid the world for Puig. It’s why they could sign Brett Anderson and Brandon McCarthy in the same offseason, even if they already had five starters. It’s why they don’t even notice that Adrian Gonzalez and Andre Ethier are two of the three highest-paid players on the team. It’s why they can shrug off a Scott Kazmir injury. It’s why they can feel comfortable trading for Yu Darvish and whatever was left of Curtis Granderson’s contract.
That paragraph could have been a serious wall of text, I promise. We didn’t even get to the part where they spent an A’s payroll to buy Hector Olivera, who was exchanged for Alex Wood. The money helps.
But it’s not why the Dodgers are going to the World Series. It’s a reason why, certainly. It’s an important reason, just like the Cubs drafting Kris Bryant was an important reason why they won the 2016 World Series. But the Dodgers have had these advantages before, and it hasn’t worked out this sweetly.
If you pinpoint the difference, you can find it in a simple picture:
When the Dodgers made the Punto trade, Justin Turner was a 27-year-old fringe player on the Mets. He’d stumbled his way into 117 games of replacement-level baseball the year before, and he was just a guy the year after. He was always going to be just a guy. Every team has a Justin Turner. That’s the whole point of the “replacement” in the “wins above replacement.”
When the Dodgers made the Punto trade, Chris Taylor was a fifth-round pick of the Mariners, just about to start his pro career. Then he was just a guy, for years and years, a prospect-ish prospect, but nothing that would crack a Baseball America Top 300 list. The Dodgers traded away a former first-rounder to get him, but it’s not like his former team missed him that much.
Taylor and Turner are the face of the pennant-winning Dodgers. The hair, clothes, and nice car of the pennant-winning Dodgers are the money, but we’re talking about the face. These are players who any team could have had — the Pirates, Rays, A’s, Padres, whatever — but the Dodgers got them. They scoured the AutoTrader ads. They hired the right mechanics. And then they went right back to the AutoTrader ads looking for more.
It’s not just Turner and Taylor. Brandon Morrow was drafted ahead of both Tim Lincecum, Max Scherzer, and Kershaw, and he was available for a handshake, a non-guaranteed contract, and a chance to make the team. Tony Cingrani was an enigmatic mess for most of his Reds career, but the Dodgers traded for him, whispered in his ear, and now he’s the pitcher the Reds were hoping he’d be all along. They got Josh Fields in a trade with the freaking Astros, who really, really, really could have used a Josh Fields or two over the last week. The Dodgers don’t really need him, ha ha, but he’s there if they do!
This is the caulk that sealed all of the big-market bullying. The Dodgers hired a phalanx of GMs and former front office types (hands up if you aren’t a Dodgers fan and you remembered that Alex Anthopoulos was in the front office), and they got to work finding the Taylors and Turners and Morrows. And fixing them. And conning the Padres out of Yasmani Grandal. And plucking Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager out of the draft, where dozens of teams could have had them.
The money is something that any dummy can use as a weapon. And at the risk of dredging up my own personal greatest hits ... look at me call this damned thing:
No, if you're excited about (Andrew) Friedman, forget about the money. Focus on the things he did with the Rays that didn't take money, finding unpolished gemstones and looking under every rock for tools that might turn into production.
Ned Colletti signed Greinke, and it was a brilliant move. But I could have done that. Gimme Zack Greinke, I would have said, leaning into an intercom from 1963, and it would have been awesome.
It’s the margins that have made this Dodgers team the National League champs, succeeding where so many other versions had failed before. They’re drafting better, they’re trading better, and they’re fixing the players who need to be fixed. The money helps — imagine which teams Kershaw and Jansen would be on right now if they came up in the Rays’ system — but it will never be a panacea. If Warren Buffett buys the Twins tomorrow and decides he wants to buy the best roster baseball has ever seen, it won’t be that easy.
That kind of free spending is how the Dodgers started out of the gates, but they kept failing. Now, though, it’s Taylor and Turner, two players the Marlins could have had if they were industrious enough, who have helped lead the Dodgers to their first pennant of the internet era. This is where they’ve become extra terrifying. The money is for the mistakes they make while they’re looking for the best players in baseball, which they can find with enough effort.
It’s a terrifying combination. So, well, be terrified, baseball. The Dodgers are where they’ve been trying to get to for years, and this time they did it because they were smarter and richer than everyone else.
Good luck with that.
Comments
I can’t tell for sure, but the Dodgers seem to have the luxury of waiting for hurt players to be really, truly healthy before they come off the DL. I get the impression that some other clubs (cough…Mets?) aren’t so patient.
By EdDunkle on 10.20.17 11:07am
Grant
In typical Grant fashion you’ve summarized things pretty perfectly. Hopefully this article can serve as a software update to all the anti-dodger bots still stuck in the pre-nerd front office era. Claims of anyone "buying a championship" are not only tired, they’re just wrong.
By losdoyers1 on 10.20.17 12:56pm
Hmmm...
Opening Day Payroll Rankings: Dodgers #1, Yankees #2
By DesertWeagle on 10.20.17 3:12pm
These days, I don’t think the money makes a team good so much, what it does is make them resilient to mistakes, and resilient to variation. Grant mentions them here. The Dodgers and Yankees are each have multiple marginal contributors making ~$20M. For some teams, that would leave little room for anything else, forcing them to rebuild, but these two can still afford to pay other players who are actively contributing. This doesn’t make them good, but it keeps them from being unsalvageable. Secondly, I think both are paying a large quantity of players a medium amount of money, and receiving medium production from a lot of them. This, also, doesn’t make them good, but it assures them that if something goes wrong—if an important player gets hurt—they will be more likely than a low payroll team to withstand the injury.
So, I think what they are buying is the ability to contend every year, but that is only part of it. Go down the list through each of their best players. For both teams, almost none of those players are players they just went out and bought. Clayton Kershaw might be the closest thing, but you can’t assume he would be this good coming up with another team either. They are all guys the teams either developed or unearthed from situations in which those players were undervalued.
The payroll gives them the runway to seek out and develop all these players, and it guarantees that, when they do develop, they will have a good supporting cast, but every team could have developed Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger.
By heathclifbar on 10.20.17 4:05pm
Bingo.
By DesertWeagle on 10.20.17 4:18pm
I think we can all agree that our U.S. Treasury Secretary stands as but one example
in a chinless, wen-speckled, gorm-filled line-up of living proof that having a massive net worth, for the most part obtained however, provides a heck of a lot more room to survive failure.
By Balmy Henry on 10.20.17 5:42pm
Go Astros.
By DesertWeagle on 10.20.17 3:09pm
Stupid article without proper research
Another Dodgers hater. Seriously dude, just get over the sour grapes. Two of the best players on this team (Turner and Jansen) took less pay to stay on the Dodgers. One of the co-MVP’s of the series wasn’t supposed to be good. Let’s see…Charlie Culberson – how much does that guy make a season?? Do your research before posting something as ridiculous as this again.
By Bassman67 on 10.20.17 4:47pm
That's MY thing, guy! All Things Culberson is MY beat!
I was gonna point out how the Giants not only drafted Charlie but even drafted his DAD!
And what did the Giants ever get out of all that? Just this:
plus their 2012 NL pennant and WS win.
By Balmy Henry on 10.20.17 5:46pm
What you’re saying is basically what the author said.
By heathclifbar on 10.20.17 6:29pm
bassman67 doesn't like to read whole articles.
By pizzadhut9 on 10.21.17 2:14am
The Dodgers sure have a lot of white guys.
By TyDupp on 10.20.17 6:33pm
Baseball sure has a lot of white guys.
Same percentage of white guys, as, say, the Houston Astros on their 25-man.
By The Foils on 10.20.17 6:46pm
I dunno how their half black half Okinawan manager tolerates such a racially charged environment. Complaining to the Canadian Pakistani GM, the Canadian Greek Asst GM, and the black partial owner hasn’t gotten him anywhere. The Cuban contingent is too busy tongue-wagging to help, and the half Persian half Japanese guy is too busy trolling the 100% Japanese guy, who in turn is trolling his Japanese Filipino interpretor. Of course, he could go to the half black half white first base coach, but he has no idea what it’s like to be a half Okinawan in this white-washed, insensitive organization.
By Newk's Pocket Square on 10.20.17 7:54pm
And they all managed to somehow tolerate a ginger being on the team!
By Scully's Tie on 10.21.17 2:08am
This HAS to be your best post ever
By (Jack) on 10.21.17 7:16am
Baseball, generally, has a problem with barriers to entry for non-white players.
The Dodgers, specifically, are no worse than any other team in this regard.
By heathclifbar on 10.21.17 7:48pm
Giants Fans Are Not Doing Their Share
The San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, California Metropolitan Statistical Area has the highest median household income in the United States. If these people spent more money on baseball, their teams would be better. And the people that own the Giants have billions of dollars. Billions, as in thousands of millions. They could easily plunk down enough money to hire smart people and good players. There’s enough money there to be just like the "bullying" Dodgers. They simply lack the will and they are not really properly into winning anymore or caring about baseball like the people of Los Angeles and their rich buddies in the owner’s box are.
By Candypants on 10.21.17 3:17am
They tried
What do you think the Cueto and Shark contracts were about?
Money is a necessary but not sufficient condition for what the Dodgers have done.
By bawfuls on 10.21.17 6:18pm
There are also money issues, like a lot of teams not being willing to take a couple million dollar flyer on a guy who is probably just a utility guy just in case he figures it out at 30.
And spending on free agency instead of needing to trade prospects to fill needs….
The money really, really helps.
By IncredibleTurnip on 10.21.17 10:28am
Be nice if Vin Scully could call one of the series games!
Or, Co-host one of them.
That would be really cool.
Go Dodgers!……………..
Been waiting since 1988 to win one.
And since my uncle, Ex-Dodger great= "Willie 3-Dog Davis" passed in 2010.
By look closer on 10.21.17 7:02pm