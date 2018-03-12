Why the Browns STILL have to draft a QB first overall, despite trading for Tyrod Taylor

I spent my weekend in downtown Cleveland for my brother’s wedding. At the same time, 15 miles away at the Cleveland Browns facility, new general manager John Dorsey channeled his inner Kevin Costner and pulled off multiple franchise changing trades without giving away his future picks. It was a remarkable 36 hours for a team that needs some good fortune. But with everything the Browns did, they still have to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick.
The Browns’ first trade (none of which become official until the new league year at 4 p.m. March 14) was for Dolphins Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The Browns sent a 2018 fourth-rounder and a 2019 seventh-rounder to Miami for Landry. It feels like a steal to add Landry to a lineup with Josh Gordon, David Njoku, their group of running backs, and a quality offensive line. Excellent start to the trading frenzy for the Browns.
On Friday night, we had the wedding rehearsal, and then we drove to the rehearsal dinner. I walked into the restaurant and said hello to the chef. We spoke for a minute and being the Browns fan he is, he said: “Can you believe the Browns traded for Tyrod Taylor?”
I’m normally up on the breaking news, but I hadn’t seen this. This caught me by surprise. The Browns traded their 2018 third-round pick to the Bills for Taylor an immediate upgrade to their quarterback position.
Later that night, with no need to keep him, the Browns shipped their 2017 second-round pick and starting quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Packers for cornerback Damarious Randall and a swap of draft picks. Randall wore out his welcome in Green Bay, but he’s another quality starter added to the Browns’ roster.
Lastly, the Browns traded big nose tackle Danny Shelton to the Patriots to round out their transactions for this period.
The biggest transaction of the bunch was the trade for Taylor, an underrated quarterback who led the Bills to the postseason in 2017. This move can clearly have an effect on what the Browns will do with the first pick in the draft. It could allow the Browns to draft running back Saquon Barkley at No. 1, a move I’ve passionately opposed and still do.
The same thoughts I had about the Browns needing to draft a quarterback at No. 1 still stand. They need to stop settling for a quarterback, and there’s no guarantee the quarterback they like will be available with the fourth pick. And the running back position isn’t a high value position. I’ve spoken with several ex-teammates on this subject and every single one of them agrees with me. You can’t justifying taking a running back at one when you don’t have that franchise quarterback. So how does the Taylor trade play into the thought process?
Joe Thomas, the Browns left tackle and future Hall of Famer, has said on multiple occasions this offseason that Dorsey was going to bring in a veteran quarterback, even if they draft a quarterback with the first pick. The Taylor trade feels like exactly what Dorsey did last season in Kansas City, trading up to draft Pat Mahomes to sit behind Alex Smith for a year. I know Andy Reid was a big reason behind the Mahomes pick, but Dorsey was still the general manager at that point. The Chiefs traded up to draft the big arm kid from an Air Raid offense who could eventually be the starter but needed a year or two of transition.
Cough cough, Baker Mayfield …
The general idea, which I tend to agree with, is Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen are the quarterbacks most ready to play in the NFL now. Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen need a year or two to get ready. Grabbing a veteran quarterback in Taylor allows the Browns to draft Mayfield at one and give him the opportunity to sit for a season.
For multiple reasons, the Browns must draft their quarterback of the future with the first pick. They went 0-16 because they were 32nd in passing, not because they are one running back away from contention. If you look at Dorsey’s history in the draft, his first-round picks are all at the top four positions on a NFL team — left tackle, cornerback, defensive end, and quarterback. I see that trend continuing for the 2018 draft.
Comments
Because you've been saying this all along and won't change your mind no matter what.
That’s why. Pretty simple!
By AdamB34 on 03.12.18 2:12pm
Was thinking the exact same thing
By Russian bot on 03.12.18 2:30pm
He is a former Giant and the Giants love Clean guys like Barkley... In a Division with great backs they need Barkley...
So its all in on the hype train on these QBs… Just so the Giants get the next Tiki Barber… But it would be silly to draft a QB when Tyroid is starting anyways… Whats the point of drafting a QB with a 50% SUCCESS RATE when you have a guaranteed HALL OF FAMER with Barkley barring injury? Im a Giants fan but even I cant see why you draft a LUXURY backup QB when you already have a young Tyroid Taylor who has already proven that he can win with sub par talent? You dont need a great QB to win… didnt the Jags, Vikings, Bills, and Titans teach us this? get a weapon in Barkley and a back up with potential to start to back him up in Josh… then use the next rounds to get the defense to improve and add a few free agency players… Weather you pick a QB at first or fourth wont matter next year but selecting Barkley definitely will IF YOU THINK HE IS A GAME CHANGER!
By LAMAR JACKSON'S AGENT on 03.13.18 1:09am
Take Lauletta in round 2,3,or 4. MVP of the Senior Bowl
That could give you Barkley, RB and Nelson, OG in the 1st. Dang the offense could be legit.
By magnum13 on 03.12.18 2:18pm
No
Barkley at 1, no question.
By GMinTraining on 03.12.18 2:58pm
Wow
That would be a total Browns move though…who else is looking at Mayfield at #1? None that ive seen posted. Mayfield would be there at #4 if they wanted to take him there, Barkley wont.
And the Browns rushing offense was good last year because of their HoF Left tackle and other solid young pieces. Crowell is also a FA. Barkley is a better talent than Crowell so if they had a good run game with him and others last year then you would assume it to be with a better rb.
By jerrydlux on 03.12.18 3:07pm
Geoff, thanks for NY Giants assist - lol
Yeah, what Geoff said, Cleveland please draft a qb. Please!!!!!
By nard100 on 03.12.18 3:53pm
Don't act like the Giants don't need one too
By Sanchise90 on 03.12.18 3:55pm
We dont... we already have a two time hall of famer... we need a run game...
By LAMAR JACKSON'S AGENT on 03.13.18 1:11am
LAMAR JACKSON'S AGENT
What’s a 2 time hall of famer?
And eli is old and garbage now. They need a qb probably more than Cleveland does. They have Beckham to keep happy or he’ll bounce too.
By AdamB34 on 03.13.18 3:25pm
I agree with Schwartz
While everyone thinks these QB’s are "all tight", there are 4 very different quarterbacks. There has to be one whose playstyle, character etc fits to the offense and what you want to run. There are a lot of positions you can get cute with and QB isn’t one of them. Just take the guy you want at 1 when you have the pick of the litter in order to ensure you’re not just settling on a QB.
Cleveland’s problem hasn’t been just drafting QBs, it’s been settling on QBs. Despite all their QB problems, guess how many times they’ve taken a QB in the top 15 picks of a draft? Once. Just take the guy you want to be your franchise QB and call it a day.
Also, the RB class is super deep this year. Aside from Barkley, there’s Guice, Penny, Freeman etc. and stats have shown its much easier to get a franchise RB later on that it is a QB.
By Sanchise90 on 03.12.18 3:54pm
Please explain
I’m new to the nfl so please excuse my ignorance. Half the articles talk of how easy running backs are to get and yet the other half talk of how a great running back can make a qtr back or transform a team. Given that qtr backs bust out at the rate of 3 in 5 ( not my number ) how could you go past the most gifted athlete in maybe a generation for a 40% chance the qtr back you pick will make it. It doesn’t make sense to me but as I said I am a newbie.
By thejackallives on 03.12.18 5:11pm
In Reply to Noosa
The prevailing wisdom for a number of years has been that you don’t usually get the best value picking a RB high in the draft, and that you can always get a good one in later rounds. But that’s been changing of late with guys like Todd Gurley, Zeke Elliot, and Leonard Fournette all being drafted high. And in my opinion there is no way you are going to get the next Barry Sanders or Emmett Smith with a 2nd or 3rd rounder – and I agree that Barkley has the chance to have that kind of impact. Hard to go wrong taking the best player in the draft with the number one pick, regardless of "need."
By danielhart64 on 03.12.18 7:17pm
If the Browns use their number one pick on Mayfield (who they could easily get at 4) instead of Barkley ima gonna kick John Dorsey in the nuts.
Barkley very well may be a once-in-a-generation running back and if they pass on him they will deeply regret it. But I don’t think they will – given they traded for Taylor instead of signing a FA bridge QB they must love the idea of RPO with Taylor and Barkley
By danielhart64 on 03.12.18 7:10pm
If they have a QB they really really want, then they could try and move up from the 4 by trading their 4th pick in the first and one of their seconds to the Giants then they can be guaranteed to get Barkley and the QB of their dreams (who effing could have been DeShaun Watson but don’t get me started). But I don’t think they need to do that – I think they can take Barkley 1 and get Allen/Mayfield/Rosen at 4 (but probably not Darnold)
btw as a Browns fan who lives in L.A. and has followed em both I think Chosen Rosen is better than Darnold anyways.
By danielhart64 on 03.12.18 7:24pm
danielhart64
You realize Watson had 4 good games out of 6 then blew out his knee right? If he was in Cleveland you’d all be pissed for drafting a qb who goes down with a season ending injury.
By AdamB34 on 03.13.18 3:28pm
Question for Geoff Schwartz
What do the consensus best 3 QB’s in football (Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Drew Brees) all have in common? None of them were taken number one overall. In fact, the highest anyone of them went was #24 (Rodgers).
But Tim Couch, Jamarcus Russell, and David Carr all were taken number one overall…..
And the last QB taken number one overall to win a Superbowl? Eli Manning drafted in 2004 – 14 years ago. And the last one not named Manning was Troy Aikman, drafted 29 years ago.
By danielhart64 on 03.12.18 7:46pm
danielhart64
Schwartz is an idiot. He wrote an article last week that literally said "pick a qb #1 overall because it’s a qb"…
That’s it. That’s the level of analysis he provides on this topic. He doesn’t care who the qb is, he’d take him #1 overall purely because he’s a qb.
By AdamB34 on 03.13.18 3:32pm
???
What do John Elway, Troy Aikmen and Terry Bradshaw have in common? They are all Hall of fame Quarterbacks taken 1 overall. Add if you include some of these other notable 1st overall qbs taken in their respective drafts it really is astounding. Andrew Luck, Cam Newton, Matthew Stafford, both Manning brothers and Drew Bledsoe. Not only did you use the superbowl as a standard in which no qb to my knowledge was the only one on the field when their team won. You also removed the two qbs that would have made your argument invalid.
By panteras on 03.21.18 2:47pm
???
I forgot to mention that qbs drafted 1# overall have the hardest path to a superbowl because if a team is drafting them 1# is because they suck.
By panteras on 03.21.18 2:58pm
I see the Browns taking Barkley with the first pick
And then, if they want to groom a QB from this draft, will pick him with the fourth pick in the first round.
If they don’t grab Barkely #1, I don’t think that they’ll get him at #4. Whereas they can definitely get one of the top QB picks at #4.
By seafan4good on 03.12.18 9:14pm
But...
They don’t want "one of the top" QBs, they want the very best one. In the long run, the difference between the best QB in a draft class and the second best is usually significant.
If the Browns have a guy they like best and feel they can get him at #4, then fine. But if they shouldn’t settle for the guy they think is 2nd best, even if it gives them Barkley. If #1 turns into Aaron Rogers and #2 turns into Eli Manning, you take #1.
By Thomas Wi on 03.12.18 9:38pm
Perhaps if they see significant separation between one of the prospects and the rest of them, certainly
But if, like me, the Browns are seeing at least three prospects who seem worth the risk at #1, then they should grab Barkley #1 and get one of the QB prospects at #4.
By seafan4good on 03.13.18 8:04am
The Tyrod trade makes me think they'll pick Barkley and then Lamar.
By Live Bait on 03.13.18 1:59pm
Live Bait
Why the hell would they do that? Jackson could still be there in round 2 for them… he’s not going top 5 that’s for sure
By AdamB34 on 03.13.18 3:29pm