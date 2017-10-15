The NHL’s All-Star Game has taken many forms over the past few years. Now, according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, the NHL may be looking into scrapping the festival weekend all together in favor of international growth opportunities.
On Saturday evening, Johnston dropped the news during Hockey Night in Canada, in which it’s mentioned that the NHL is making a “real push” to make bigger splashes internationally. While there’s no mention as to what specifically the NHL wants to do overseas, according to Johnston the idea has gotten real traction between the league and the Players Association.
The NHL recently had the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings play a pair of preseason games in China for the first time. The league is also not participating in the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, as they instead look for bigger and better ways of promoting the league at an international level.
Also reported by Johnston is that the NHL has hired European businessman Jaka Lednik to oversee the league’s European growth strategy.
It’s expected that the NHL and NHLPA will have more meetings on the topic, and others, soon. While the discussions seem to be ongoing, they look to be nothing more than that at the moment and it ultimately might not lead to any changes in the future.
This season, the NHL’s All-Star weekend is set to take place in Tampa Bay on January 27 and 28.
Comments
hypocrisy
The NHL supports trump in his attack on NFL players but cant send players to represent the USA at the Olympics
By kelleh on 10.15.17 9:55am
IF ONLY THERE WAS SOME BIG INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT PLAYED EVERY FOUR YEARS THAT THEY COULD SEND THEIR PLAYERS TO.
By lunfardo on 10.15.17 10:53am
This almost reads like an article in the onion
Hockey is one of the premiere sports of the winter Olympics and the NHL has decided they can’t be bothered to promote their sport through this avenue. It’s hard to believe how poorly run the NHL is…
By Woodson1997 on 10.15.17 9:40pm
it still amazes me how Korea improves their hockey team to get to the top flight of the World Championships
but Bettman won’t even send his players there in an effort to continue to grow the sport
By Cbrolin on 10.16.17 1:28am
"bigger and better" apparently means "NHL owners get the majority of the profits from the event"
By Pale Dragon on 10.16.17 9:24am
You know what would help the league grow internationally?
An NHL game released on PC.
By WhiskeyDrinker on 10.16.17 10:33am
actually working with the IIHF
By Cbrolin on 10.16.17 10:39am