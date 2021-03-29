BEEF VOTE: Peyton Manning vs. Mike Vanderjagt OR Chip Kelly vs. LeSean McCoy

(2) Peyton Manning vs. Mike Vanderjagt

Beef Breakdown: Throughout his long and accomplished career, Peyton Manning was smart enough to avoid saying things to the media that would rile up his opponents or come back to bite him. Except the one time, in the middle of the 2003 Pro Bowl, he trashed Mike Vanderjagt, because Mike had trashed him and Tony Dungy a few days earlier. Everyone said they were sorry, but that brief feud created a narrative that never really went away, even after Vanderjagt left Indianapolis.

Best Known For: Manning calling Vaderjagt “my idiot kicker,” deserves its own spot in Canton.

(7) Chip Kelly vs. LeSean McCoy

Beef Breakdown: Chip and Shady were a perfect pair known for their speed. However, the bottom fell out of their relationship just as quickly as everything else they did. The Eagles could’ve been an NFC East threat for years, but a clash of cultures spoiled Philly’s chance at that and sent McCoy off to Buffalo - but he outlasted Chip’s NFL days at least.

Best Known For: Kelly shipping McCoy off to Buffalo/McCoy calling Kelly a racist.

Matchup Prediction: While Kelly and McCoy may be the better-known beef, the storyline between Peyton and Vanderjagt is nearly perfect comedy - one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play...hating on his kicker. Sure, why not. Give it to Manning.

Relive each episode and let us know below which beef is best. Voting is open through March 31, then round two will begin on April 1.

(If you can’t see the poll below, click here)

Loading…

Click here to return to the full bracket.