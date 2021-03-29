BEEF VOTE: Barry Bonds vs. Jeff Kent OR Lance Armstrong vs. Greg LeMond

(4) Barry Bonds vs. Jeff Kent

Beef Breakdown: The amount of success that Bonds and Kent hate while beefing is pretty impressive. They are both very flawed characters who went about things very differently, and for a while they managed to work through the blow ups that took place as teammates. This episode dives into their history together, their reputations, and everything that happened in between throughout those turbulent years.

Best Known For: MVP Awards. These dudes gobbled them up like some sort of pill that helped you do things which neither of these guys did. Oh, and racism.

(5) Lance Armstrong vs. Greg LeMond

Beef Breakdown: Lance Armstrong and Greg Lemond are the only Americans to ever win (or “win”) the Tour De France multiple times. And while these cycling heroes could have enjoyed a passing-the-torch type relationship, they did not. Because like all things Lance Armstrong, performance-enhancing drugs dominated the narrative. And before you know it, you’ve got a big slab of steroid infused, genetically modified Beef.

Best Known For: Cheating. Like, soooooo much cheating.

Matchup Prediction: These are pretty similar stories. The individuals in each beef had plenty in common, although one party went about things the wrong way in the eyes of the other beefmate, which helped things go south. Also, both saw guys wind up having to testify about drug use. I could see this going either way, but my gut says Armstrong-LeMond will pull the upset.

