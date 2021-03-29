BEEF VOTE: Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova OR Michael Johnson vs. Donovan Bailey

(3) Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova

Beef Breakdown: Serena Williams has dominated Maria Sharapova on the court so consistently over the last decade that you might not remember the brief moment when we thought Sharapova was about to take the crown. Off the court, the beef has mostly stayed private - but when it hasn’t, it’s gotten pretty personal and uncomfortable.

Best Known For: Probably either Serena’s domination of Maria, or Sharapova’s tell-all book that helped fill in the gaps (although with just a little bias).

(6) Michael Johnson vs. Donovan Bailey

Beef Breakdown: In the mid 90’s Michael Johnson and Donovan Bailey were the stars of track and field. American Michael Johnson dominated the 200 and 400, while Candian Donovan Bailey was king of the 100. They both broke world records, collected gold medals, and were known as The World’s Fastest Man. The World’s Fastest Man. Singular. That was all these two needed to sprint their way into beef.

Best Known For: They raced for one million dollars, and bragging rights or whatever. To no one’s surprise, that definitely didn’t settle things.

Matchup Prediction: Serena wins everything she wants and this should be no different. Her beef with Maria was super one-sided, but this time they’ll team up to beat the sprinters.

Relive each episode and let us know below which beef is best. Voting is open through March 31, then round two will begin on April 1.

(If you can’t see the poll below, click here)

Loading…

Click here to return to the full bracket.