BEEF VOTE: Richard Sherman vs. Michael Crabtree OR Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll

(8) Richard Sherman vs. Michael Crabtree

First Round Analysis: We’ve got our first 8-seed upset, and honestly I’m a little surprised by this one. The Antonio Brown-Big Ben beef that they dethroned was such a hit that Antonio Brown himself uploaded it onto his own YouTube channel (seriously). Then again, this is a more memorable beef that’s definitely a fun one, which I think helped lead to them not only winning round one but streamrolling their opponent with 62 percent of the vote. The fact it won makes me very happily, simply because of who it’ll see in round two.

Beef Breakdown: This is another unique episode where our memory of it is very different from how it really went down. Yes, the NFC Championship game between 49ers and Seahawks helped put it on the map after Sherman denied Crabtree for the game winning touchdown, then found every camera possible and voiced his disapproval of Crabtree. But it went deeper than we knew at the time, and because of their cagey responses, deeper that we might ever know. Or, until Sherman’s inevitable autobiography.

Best Known For: The “sorry ass receiver” rant, duh.

(5) Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll

First Round Analysis: I love this beef, but I wasn’t expecting them to beat Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb. Then again, coach beeves are the wagyu of sports beef and there are some incredible acts of pettiness. And maybe, just maybe, fate intervened to make sure the coaches would get through to make this matchup special...

Beef Breakdown: Jim Harbaugh and Pete Caroll have squared off when one was a player and the other a coach, when both were Pac-10 coaches, and when both were taking NFC West teams to the Super Bowl. This is the sports beef version of Batman and the Joker. Or Batman and Batman. Or Joker and Joker? You get the idea.

Best Known For: Their inability to just shake hands. Like, I get it, you don’t get along, but just get over yourselves and caress palms like gentlemen do!

Matchup Prediction: COACHES VERSUS THEIR PLAYERS HOLY SHIT THIS IS SO PERFECT! THERE IS SO MUCH CROSSOVER WITH THE BEEVES AND THEY ARE SO INTERTWINED! ONE IS DIRECTLY CAUSED BY THE OTHER! MY PREDICTION IS YOU’LL WANT TO GET YOUR POPCORN READY! Oh and Sherman-Crabtree advances.

Relive each episode and let us know below which beef is best. Voting is open through April 4, then the Elite Eight will begin on April 5.

If the poll doesn’t show below, click here.

Poll Which beef is best? This poll is closed 57% Richard Sherman vs. Michael Crabtree (943 votes)

42% Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll (696 votes) 1639 votes total Vote Now

To return to the bracket, click here.