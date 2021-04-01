BEEF VOTE: Charles Barkley vs. Scottie Pippen OR Vince Carter vs. Toronto

(3) Scottie Pippen vs. Charles Barkley

First Round Analysis: Leslie and Jackson put up a fight, but these olds made it through with 60 percent of the vote. They have some serious name power going for them, and this is also one of the funnier beeves simply from two old guys not getting along being a classic trope. Imagine them having to look after a baby for the weekend. Classic.

Beef Breakdown: The duo went from acquaintances to teammates down in Houston where they did a little ring chasing together. However, at this point they were both a bit past their prime. Some would say old, maybe disgruntled, but any name calling I do will pale in comparison to what they were saying about each other.

Best Known For: This is one of the most classic episodes by insults alone. Getting to call someone a “sorry fat butt” is a life goal of mine thanks to Pippen.

(2) Vince Carter vs. Toronto

First Round Analysis: March Madness wasn’t enough to save the coaches J-Cal. They fought valiantly, and by that I mean they earned 19 percent of the vote and got absolutely buried by VC and Toronto. Considering this beef is nearly 30 minutes long, that shouldn’t be surprising - there’s just too much there.

Beef Breakdown: Over the course of two decades, Vince Carter has gone from maybe the most beloved athlete in Toronto to maybe the most despised athlete in Toronto to ... somewhere in between, but definitely closer to the first thing. Pouting, bad management, injuries, scandalous stories, and more injuries. After all that came a dismal trade, and years of the fans who once embraced Carter booing him every time he visited.

Best Known For: Not necessarily one moment, but the general shift from the face of a franchise to the enemy of all things Toronto.

Matchup Prediction: I think this will be a closer battle for Carter & Toronto, but they still get the edge in my book. Yes, there’s some serious star power they’re going up against but only one person involved in this matchup saved the dunk contest AND pissed off a whole damn city.

Poll Which beef is best? This poll is closed 38% Charles Barkley vs. Scottie Pippen (487 votes)

61% Vince Carter vs. Toronto (776 votes) 1263 votes total Vote Now

