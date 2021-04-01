BEEF VOTE: Alex Rodriguez vs. Derek Jeter OR Lance Armstrong vs. Greg LeMond

(1) Alex Rodriguez vs. Derek Jeter

First Round Analysis: This top seed lives to fight another. They had the easiest time, winning 71percent of the vote and cruising past some Irish soccer stars. Even for a pair of Yankees, this beef is pretty enjoyable and could easily represent the region in the Final Four, but each matchup will get far tougher from here.

Beef Breakdown: Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter weren’t just great young shortstops at the same time — they were best friends. But that friendship got complicated when Rodriguez played better, Jeter won a lot more, and then A-Rod got the biggest contract in MLB history and used the occasion to kinda disparage his buddy’s skills. Things were awkward for a few years ... and then they became teammates on the Yankees. This is a long, delicate beef that may still be unfolding.

Best Known For: So many aspects of this episode are memorable, but the biggest might be the general hatred so many people have for them, which makes them not getting along even more entertaining.

(5) Lance Armstrong vs. Greg LeMond

First Round Analysis: One of my personal favorite beeves ever made, the cyclists had the right stuff in their system to edge out Bonds and Kent. There’s good reason this is an episode we use for award submissions, it’s just a fantastic story that has a world famous athlete falling from grace.

Beef Breakdown: Lance Armstrong and Greg Lemond are the only Americans to ever win (or “win”) the Tour De France multiple times. And while these cycling heroes could have enjoyed a passing-the-torch type relationship, they did not. Because like all things Lance Armstrong, performance-enhancing drugs dominated the narrative. And before you know it, you’ve got a big slab of steroid infused, genetically modified Beef.

Best Known For: Cheating.

Matchup Prediction: I’m calling the upset here. The Tour de France boys will keep on cruising and beatdown those baseball has-beens. Sure, A. Rod could make headlines again and lead to a surge, but if he pisses off the J Lo hive they could flood the ballots with Armstrong and LeMond votes out of spite. Bike boys, it’s time to ride.

